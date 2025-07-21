VMPL
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 21: In a major stride toward transforming digital customer communication, Chat Mitra, a leading WhatsApp Business API platform, has helped one company achieve a 5x increase in customer engagement within just one month, thanks to its advanced messaging tools and automation features.
Also Read | Fact Check: Is Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' Copied From Korean Drama 'A Moment To Remember'? Here's What We Know About Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Debut Movie (SPOILER ALERT).
The Challenge
Before adopting Chat Mitra, the company relied on traditional communication methods such as cold calls and emails, which yielded low response rates of under 2%. These channels were time-consuming and ineffective for modern customer outreach.
Also Read | Sawan Shivratri 2025 Free Photo Templates and HD Wallpapers for Download Online: Wish Happy Sawan Shivratri by Sharing ‘Har Har Mahadev’ Photos and ‘Om Namah Shivay’ Messages.
The Outcome
After switching to Chat Mitra, the company reported:
80% increase in message open rates
5x more replies within the first month
No setup fees and free WhatsApp Green Tick verification
Chat Mitra's Solution
Targeted Broadcasts: Reach only relevant customers based on behavior and preferences
24/7 Chatbot: Responds instantly to customer inquiries, books appointments, and confirms orders
Real-Time Analytics: A live dashboard to track delivery, open, and engagement rates
Why Businesses Choose Chat Mitra
Used by over 1,000 businesses across nine countries, Chat Mitra offers enterprise-grade tools at just ₹0.20 per conversation. Businesses benefit from:
Free WhatsApp Green Tick verification
Free API access and onboarding
Bulk message broadcast scheduling
Custom WhatsApp chatbots
Real-time campaign performance analytics
Secure payment link integration
Easy integration with Shopify, Google Sheets, and other tools
Affordable WhatsApp Marketing pricing
About the Founders
Chat Mitra was founded by Nikunj Gohil and Hitesh Pathar, two tech entrepreneurs with a shared goal: to make WhatsApp marketing easy and accessible for businesses of all sizes. Their mission is to help small and medium enterprises compete with larger brands using affordable, reliable, and smart communication tools.
Their Vision
Make business messaging simple and automated
Empower small and medium enterprises with enterprise-grade tools
Help companies create personal connections that drive business growth
About Chat Mitra
Chat Mitra is a WhatsApp Business API platform that helps companies automate communication, improve engagement, and grow customer relationships. From bulk messages to chatbot conversations, Chat Mitra provides a full suite of tools to manage WhatsApp marketing with ease.
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)