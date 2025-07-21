VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 21: In a major stride toward transforming digital customer communication, Chat Mitra, a leading WhatsApp Business API platform, has helped one company achieve a 5x increase in customer engagement within just one month, thanks to its advanced messaging tools and automation features.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' Copied From Korean Drama 'A Moment To Remember'? Here's What We Know About Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Debut Movie (SPOILER ALERT).

The Challenge

Before adopting Chat Mitra, the company relied on traditional communication methods such as cold calls and emails, which yielded low response rates of under 2%. These channels were time-consuming and ineffective for modern customer outreach.

Also Read | Sawan Shivratri 2025 Free Photo Templates and HD Wallpapers for Download Online: Wish Happy Sawan Shivratri by Sharing ‘Har Har Mahadev’ Photos and ‘Om Namah Shivay’ Messages.

The Outcome

After switching to Chat Mitra, the company reported:

80% increase in message open rates

5x more replies within the first month

No setup fees and free WhatsApp Green Tick verification

Chat Mitra's Solution

Targeted Broadcasts: Reach only relevant customers based on behavior and preferences

24/7 Chatbot: Responds instantly to customer inquiries, books appointments, and confirms orders

Real-Time Analytics: A live dashboard to track delivery, open, and engagement rates

Why Businesses Choose Chat Mitra

Used by over 1,000 businesses across nine countries, Chat Mitra offers enterprise-grade tools at just ₹0.20 per conversation. Businesses benefit from:

Free WhatsApp Green Tick verification

Free API access and onboarding

Bulk message broadcast scheduling

Custom WhatsApp chatbots

Real-time campaign performance analytics

Secure payment link integration

Easy integration with Shopify, Google Sheets, and other tools

Affordable WhatsApp Marketing pricing

About the Founders

Chat Mitra was founded by Nikunj Gohil and Hitesh Pathar, two tech entrepreneurs with a shared goal: to make WhatsApp marketing easy and accessible for businesses of all sizes. Their mission is to help small and medium enterprises compete with larger brands using affordable, reliable, and smart communication tools.

Their Vision

Make business messaging simple and automated

Empower small and medium enterprises with enterprise-grade tools

Help companies create personal connections that drive business growth

About Chat Mitra

Chat Mitra is a WhatsApp Business API platform that helps companies automate communication, improve engagement, and grow customer relationships. From bulk messages to chatbot conversations, Chat Mitra provides a full suite of tools to manage WhatsApp marketing with ease.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)