Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 29: The Chennai-based be positive 24 Innovation Design, one of India's leading strategy, branding, and film production companies, has been honoured with the coveted 'Agency of the Year in Design & Print Craft' award at MADDYS 2025, the 43rd edition of the Advertising Club of Madras's flagship awards.

The agency's Founder and Creative Director, Abhishek D Shah, was named 'Copywriter of the Year', while Velu Radhakrishnan, also from the same team, was honoured as 'Art Director of the Year' for securing the highest number of awards in this year's competition.

The MADDYS 2025 theme, "AI vs AI - Awesome Ideas vs Awesome Ideas", celebrates creativity in a tech-led world where human ingenuity meets artificial intelligence. The awards were restructured into six streams--Creative MADDYS, Design & Print Craft, Film & Audio Craft, Digital, Media, and Regional Pride (Tamil)--spanning 155 categories across sectors from automobiles to real estate. With 40 shortlists across categories, be positive 24 secured an impressive 22 awards--4 Gold, 7 Silver, 8 Bronze, along with the top honours. This year's competition drew nearly 1,000 entries from about 110 agencies across the Indian subcontinent.

"This award further inspires us to keep raising the creative bar. While winning at MADDYS is an exceptional feeling, what really makes our hearts swell with pride is the positive impact these award-winning creatives have had in the market. With a reputation for integrating AI, design thinking, and strategic storytelling, we will continue to shape the future of business consulting, branding and film production for our clients around the world," said Mr. Abhishek D Shah, about the agency's fabulous performance.

The agency offers strategy and management consulting, branding and marketing services, and film and photography production. Its clientele includes Vummudi Bangaru Jewellery, Assana Colorectal Clinic, Taj Brand Residences, Siemens Gamesa, DRA Developers, My Home Group among other clients. With over 40 global clients, be positive 24 has so far won more than 175 national and international awards and is widely recognised for its cutting-edge strategy and creative excellence. Its recent campaign for Assana Colorectal & Gut Clinic earned international acclaim, hailed by marketing and healthcare experts as a masterclass in branding.

For more details, please visit: www.bepositive24.com.

