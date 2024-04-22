Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has achieved yet another milestone, welcoming over 52.8 million passengers in the fiscal year 2023-24, marking a 16 per cent increase in passenger traffic compared to the previous fiscal (43.9 million).

According to a press release, the airport also accommodated 324,972 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), recording a 12 per cent year-on-year growth rate compared to FY 2022-23 (290,387 ATMs).

Also Read | West Bengal Teacher Recruitment Case: Calcutta High Court Order on School Jobs ‘Illegal’, Will Challenge It, Says Mamata Banerjee.

Moreover, the total bags processed at CSMIA during FY 2023-24 surpassed 40.7 million, marking a 31 per cent upsurge compared to FY 2022-23 (31 million).

These figures solidify CSMIA's position as a premier travel hub, highlighting its efficiency and excellence in the aviation industry.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Man Kills Three Including His 65-Year-Old Father With Sharp Axe in Drunken State in Latehar.

The months of November and December 2023 proved to be extraordinary for CSMIA, with record-breaking achievements.

On November 25, the airport recorded its highest passenger traffic for the month, with 167,132 passengers passing through, comprising over 120,000 domestic passengers and more than 46,000 international passengers.

Additionally, on November 11th, 2023, CSMIA achieved its highest-ever single-day Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) with a remarkable total of 1,032 ATMs.

December 2023 saw CSMIA experience its highest monthly traffic ever, reaching an impressive 4.89 million passengers, marking a 13 per cent increase compared to December 2022 (4.34 million).

Furthermore, CSMIA demonstrated an astonishing 110 per cent recovery in passenger traffic in CY 2023 compared to the pre-pandemic era.

In terms of domestic destinations, FY 2023-24 saw Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad retaining their positions as the top 5 destinations for CSMIA.

For international destinations, Dubai, London, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, and Doha emerged as the top 5 preferred destinations.

Notably, London experienced a significant 55 per cent increase in passenger traffic, with almost 400,000 additional passengers, followed by Istanbul with an additional 180,000 passengers, and Hong Kong with an extraordinary 177,000 additional passengers compared to the last fiscal year.

CSMIA expanded its international connectivity by adding destinations such as Almaty, Lagos, Jakarta, Entebbe, and Melbourne.

Moreover, there were increased frequencies to destinations including Paris, Nairobi, Frankfurt, London, Doha, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City.

CSMIA's global connectivity was evident, with the Middle East leading with a robust 49 per cent share, followed by Asia Pacific at 24 per cent.

Europe maintained a significant 18 per cent share, while Africa and North America contributed 6 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.

Key initiatives taken by CSMIA in FY 2023-24 include the successful completion of its runway re-carpeting project for Runway 14/32, which improved overall operational efficiency.

The airport also expanded its Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) facility at Terminal 2, adding eight new security lanes, including a new domestic to domestic (D2D) transfer facility.

Additionally, CSMIA commissioned "Taxiway Z" to reduce aircraft taxi time, making it the first airport in Asia to offer a flexible-use apron.

The airport also commissioned a specialized Disabled Aircraft Recovery Kit (DARK), establishing itself as the first airport in Asia equipped with this facility.

Furthermore, CSMIA expanded its domestic and global connectivity with an 8 per cent increase in weekly flight operations for the summer season.

CSMIA's commitment to sustainability was evident through initiatives such as the rooftop hybrid solar and vertical axis wind turbine (VAWT) project at Terminal 2, taking the total solar installed capacity to 4.782 MW.

Additionally, the airport implemented a real-time IoT-based temperature monitoring system with an intuitive dashboard to enhance passenger comfort.

The notable increase in passenger traffic at CSMIA reaffirms the airport's continuous growth within the industry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)