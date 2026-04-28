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TV ENTERTAINMENT ‘Splitsvilla 16’ Fame Preet Singh Shares Traumatic Assault Incident at Mumbai Club, Says ‘Eyes Swollen, Face Bruised’ (Watch Video) 'Splitsvilla X6' contestant Preet Singh has alleged she was brutally assaulted by an influencer and her male companion at a Mumbai nightclub, resulting in a broken tooth and facial bruising. The reality TV contestant shared her ordeal on social media, expressing shock over the lapse in safety and the unprovoked nature of the physical attack.

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Preet Singh, a contestant from the reality show Splitsvilla X5, has alleged she was physically assaulted at a popular nightclub in Mumbai. Sharing her ordeal through a viral social media post, Singh revealed she suffered a broken tooth and facial swelling following a verbal altercation that turned violent. The incident has sparked a conversation online regarding the safety of women in the city’s nightlife scene. ‘Splitsvilla 16’ EP 48: Diksha Pawar’s Shocking Sacrifice and Bhaichara Moment Melt Hearts on Sunny Leone-Karan Kundrra’s Dating Show.

‘Splitsvilla X6’ Fame Preet Singh Left Injured After Alleged Assault at Mumbai Club

According to Singh’s account, the incident began while she was sitting with a friend at the venue. She claims a woman at the club initiated a verbal confrontation, questioning Singh's presence at the establishment. The situation reportedly escalated when the woman’s male companion intervened.

Singh described the encounter as a sudden and "horrific" transition from a disagreement to physical violence. "I was hit so badly that my tooth broke and my face swelled up," Singh stated in her post, adding that the assault only ceased once bystanders intervened to pull the attackers away.

Details of the Alleged Attack

The reality TV star shared images and videos of her injuries to document the aftermath. In her caption, she expressed deep shock over the location and nature of the attack:

"I have always heard that Mumbai is one of the safest cities for girls, but I never imagined it would welcome me like this. Even as I write this, I’m shivering—my eyes are swollen, my face is bruised, and I’m still trying to process what happened."

‘Splitsvilla X6’ Fame Preet Singh Assaulted

View this post on Instagram A post shared by preet❤️ (@preetsingh.fit)

Singh further alleged that the woman involved in the confrontation is a social media influencer, though she did not initially name the individual in her public statement.

Netizens React to the Shocking Incident

Preet Singh gained public recognition following her stint on Splitsvilla X5 (Season 16), where she was known for her outspoken personality. Since posting about the assault, she has received a wave of support from fans and fellow contestants, many of whom are calling for strict legal action against the perpetrators.

While Singh has detailed the physical and emotional toll of the event, it remains unclear if a formal First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged with the Mumbai Police. Investigations into such nightclub altercations typically involve reviewing CCTV footage and recording statements from witnesses and club security.

Safety Concerns in Mumbai

The incident has raised questions about security protocols within Mumbai’s high-end lounges and clubs. Singh’s testimony highlighted a sense of betrayal regarding the city's reputation for safety, noting that she never expected to be targeted while simply "enjoying time with a friend." ‘Splitsvilla’ Season 16: Did Gullu Aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Win Ticket to Finale Task?.

As of now, the management of the nightclub has not issued a public statement regarding the security lapse or the identities of the individuals involved.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Preet Singh). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).