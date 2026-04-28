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News INDIA Punjab Blast: Man Killed in Explosion While Allegedly Planting Bomb on Delhi-Rajpura Railway Track in Patiala (Watch Video) A man was killed in a low-intensity blast reported on the Delhi-Rajpura railway track near Shambhu town in Punjab’s Patiala district, police said on Tuesday. The police believed the man who was trying to plant the bomb was killed when it exploded. His badly mutilated body, torn into pieces, was recovered near the site.

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Chandigarh, April 28: A man was killed in a low-intensity blast reported on the Delhi-Rajpura railway track near Shambhu town in Punjab’s Patiala district, police said on Tuesday. The police believed the man who was trying to plant the bomb was killed when it exploded. His badly mutilated body, torn into pieces, was recovered near the site. The incident was reported Monday night. Officials are probing whether it was an attempted sabotage or part of a larger conspiracy. Forensic teams are now working to determine the exact nature of the explosion.

Deputy Inspector General Kuldeep Chahal and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma reached the spot immediately after the blast. “The body and circumstantial evidence suggest the accused may have died while trying to plant the bomb. The investigation is at a very preliminary stage,” an official said. The blast damaged railway tracks near Shambhu, forcing the Indian Railways to stop train movement on the route as a precaution. Punjab Blast: Low-Intensity Explosion Outside BJP Office in Chandigarh; City on High Alert (Watch Videos).

SSP Sharma said swift action prevented any untoward incident. “The area is secured, and an investigation is underway to identify those responsible,” he said, adding, “The individual involved in the attempt died at the scene, and the body was recovered. No loss of life or damage to property was reported.” Former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal has condemned the incident by saying it was a serious intelligence failure that led to a cowardly blast attempt on the Delhi-Rajpura railway track near Shambhu. Murshidabad Blast: Several Injured in Crude Bomb Explosion in Nowda During West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Polling (Watch Video).

Man Killed in Low-Intensity Blast on Delhi-Rajpura Rail Track in Punjab

Patiala, Punjab: A blast occurred on the DFCCIL railway line between Rajpura and Shambhu, creating a deep crater and halting freight traffic. Police, RPF, and forensic teams cordoned off the area. Two motorcycles were found nearby, and investigations are ongoing pic.twitter.com/ESWinS1bv1 — IANS (@ians_india) April 28, 2026

“It is clear that no preventive action was taken despite a specific threat being received days earlier. This comes after multiple blasts on police stations and posts, and even an RPG attack on the state Intelligence headquarters,” Shiromani Akali Dal President Badal wrote on X. “Punjab Chief Minister @BhagwantMann, who is also the Home Minister, must come out of his deep slumber and take urgent steps to secure vital infrastructure. His callous approach is pushing Punjab back into the old dark era, which is totally unacceptable,” he added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 09:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).