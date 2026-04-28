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Education Education ICSE 10th Result 2026: How To Check Class 10 Scores Online at cisceboard.org The ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 is expected to be announced by CISCE this week. Students can check their scores online at cisceboard.org using their UID and Index Number. The board has warned against fake notices and advised students to rely only on official updates while keeping login details ready to avoid delays.

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The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is expected to announce the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 within the current week. Officials have indicated that preparations are in the final stage, although the exact date and time of declaration have not yet been confirmed.

Once released, students will be able to access their results online through the official website, cisceboard.org. ICSE Class 10 Result 2026: CISCE To Declare Class 10 Exam Results Soon at cisceboard.org.

Timeline and Latest Update

According to a senior official, the Council is working towards declaring the results by the end of April. “The focus is on results being out within this week, and preparations are aligned accordingly,” the official said.

In previous years, ICSE results have typically been declared between April 30 and early May. This year’s examinations concluded on March 30, keeping the evaluation process on track. Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 To Be Declared Soon at mahresult.nic.in; Know Steps To Check Score on DigiLocker.

How to Check ICSE 10th Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to check their ICSE Class 10 results:

Visit the official website: cisceboard.org

Click on the ICSE (Class 10) result link

Enter your Unique ID (UID) and Index Number

Fill in the CAPTCHA code

Click on “Show Result” to view your marks

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid delays due to heavy website traffic.

More than 250,000 students appeared for the ICSE Class 10 examinations this year. The Council has consistently recorded high pass percentages, with results exceeding 99 per cent in recent years. After the online declaration, schools will distribute original marksheets to students following verification procedures.

Warning Against Fake Notices

The Council has issued a warning regarding a fake notice circulating on social media that claimed the ICSE results would be released earlier.

Officials clarified that the notice is not authentic and advised students and parents to rely only on updates published on the official website. No offline result distribution will take place at the time of the online release.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 09:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).