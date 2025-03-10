Business News | Chhattisgarh Attracts Rs 3 Lakh Crore Investment Proposals at Energy Investor Summit

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Chhattisgarh has attracted investments worth Rs 301,086 crore through various industrial proposals in the energy sector at the 'Chhattisgarh Energy Investors Summit 2025', the State govermment said on Monday.

These investment proposals have been made under different schemes of the State government, aiming to boost the state's energy infrastructure. This includes investments in nuclear, thermal, solar, and pumped storage power generation projects, which will not only benefit industries but also provide the common people with affordable and uninterrupted electricity.

"This investment in the energy sector in Chhattisgarh will elevate the State's power generation capacity to new levels and lay the foundation for a sustainable, green future by promoting renewable energy. The goal is for Chhattisgarh to not only become self-sufficient in energy but also establish itself as an energy hub for the entire country," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.

The proposed investment in the thermal power sector is worth a total of Rs 107,840 crore consisting both private investors and public sector undertakings (PSUs), the State government said.

Private investors are set to contribute Rs 66,720 crore, with Adani Power leading the way with investments in several projects, including Rs 18,000 crore for the Korba 1600 MW plant, Rs 15,000 crore for the Raigarh 1600 MW plant, Rs 15,000 crore for the Raipur 1600 MW plant, and Rs 620 Crore for a Korba 1320 MW plant.

Jindal Power is set to invest Rs 12,800 crore in a 1600 MW plant in Raigarh, while Sarda is contributing Rs 5,300 crore for a 660 MW plant in Raigarh.

On the other hand, PSUs are proposing a total investment of Rs 41,120 crore, with NTPC committing Rs 15,530 crore for the Lara 1600 MW project in Raigarh and Rs 9,790 crore for the Sipat 800 MW plant in Bilaspur.

Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company (CSPGCL) is also investing Rs 15,800 crore in the Korba 1320 MW project.

"This collective investment demonstrates a strong push to expand and upgrade thermal power generation capacity in the region," Chattissgarh government said.

NTPC has planned to set up a 4200 MW nuclear power project at an investment of Rs 80,000 crore, marking the beginning of nuclear power generation in the state, the government said.

Chhattisgarh has also achieved significant success in the field of solar energy.

Jindal Power and NTPC Green together will produce 2500 MW of solar power by investing Rs10,000 crore, the government said. This includes 500 MW solar plants in Doleshra and 2000 MW in Raigarh.

In addition, there is good news for farmers. Under the PM Kusum Yojana, 675 MW of solar power will be generated at a cost of Rs 4100 crore, and 20,000 solar pumps will be installed.

"This will provide affordable electricity to farmers for irrigation, reducing their reliance on diesel pumps," the state government asserted.

Pumped storage projects with a total capacity of 8700 MW will also be developed at an investment of Rs 57,046 crore. These projects include 1800 MW at SJN Kotpali and 3000 MW by Jindal Renewable.

An investment of Rs 57,046 crore is being directed towards pumped storage projects, which will greatly enhance the state's hydropower capacity.

Major companies are participating in this initiative, with plans to develop several large-scale projects.

These include a 1800 MW hydropower project in Kotpali, a 1400 MW hydropower scheme in Dangri, and a 3000 MW hydropower project by Jindal Renewable Company.

Chhattisgarh is investing heavily in its energy infrastructure, with Rs 3,200 crore allocated for CREDA Solar Initiatives and Rs 6,000 crore for the PM Surya Scheme to expand solar energy.

The state will also invest Rs 2,500 crore in government building solar projects, Rs 2,600 crore in Battery Energy Storage Systems, and Rs17,000 crore to upgrade power transmission.

Rs 10,800 crore will be invested under the RDSS to improve power distribution efficiency. These efforts will strengthen the state's energy capabilities and reliability.

"With all these investments, Chhattisgarh is set to become one of the largest energy-producing states in the country. This will benefit industries, farmers, and the general public, while also boosting the state's economy," the state government further asserted. (ANI)

