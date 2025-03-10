Television actress Dipika Kakar, who was last seen in Celebrity MasterChef, has been making headlines due to personal controversies. Over the years, she and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, have faced online trolling, but one particular rumor deeply affected her. In 2023, shocking claims surfaced that Dipika had abandoned a daughter from her first marriage. The allegations quickly spread, leading to widespread speculation. In a recent interview with Nayandeep Rakshit for his YouTube channel, Dipika addressed the issue head-on. ‘Kuch Bhi News…’: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim REACT to Reports of Their Divorce in Latest YouTube Vlog (Watch Video).

Dipika Kakar shared how the false claims impacted her, especially since they came at a sensitive time—when she was expecting her first child, Ruhaan. Speaking emotionally, she said, “Mai ek maa pe bhi itna bada allegation lagane ka sochungi bhi nahi, ki usne apni beti ko abandon kar diya (I can’t even imagine accusing a mother of abandoning her child).” Dipika revealed that her biggest concern was how such rumours would affect her baby. She explained, “When I was pregnant, my only worry was—what if people say the same things about my child? But these stories are baseless. Ruhaan was a premature baby, and we had a tough time in the hospital.”

Watch Dipika Kakar’s Video Below:

Shoaib Ibrahim had previously addressed these rumours in one of his YouTube vlogs, calling them completely false. He expressed frustration over how such misinformation impacted Dipika Kakar’s mental health. “I’m saying it very clear today that this news is fake. The motive of the person who has spread this wrong news is unclear. She was affected mentally. She was told so many things,” he said. Shoaib further urged people not to jump to conclusions, especially about a woman who had previously suffered a miscarriage and was now experiencing motherhood for the first time. He added, “Don’t jump to conclusions. This is so bad and wrong. You are making such a big accusation on a woman who is celebrating her first child, who has suffered a miscarriage, and now she is living her happy life with her first baby.” Despite facing harsh criticism, Dipika remains strong and continues to focus on her family.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2025 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).