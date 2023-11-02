PNN

New Delhi [India], November 2: Chicago Pizza, the renowned pizzeria chain, has not only taken the culinary world by storm but has now achieved a global footprint of over 200 branches. The brainchild of Founder & CEO Vishal Kapur, this milestone marks a testament to the brand's relentless commitment to serving delicious and authentic Pizzas, Pasta, Stuffed Garlic bread, Pizza Rolls and the newly introduced Popping Boba Mocktails & Shakes.

A Viral Sensation: Zomato Ad Featuring Stars

In a move that has set the marketing world abuzz, Chicago Pizza recently partnered with the food delivery giant, Zomato, to create a tantalizing advertisement. What sets this apart is the star-studded cast, featuring the charismatic superstar Ranveer Singh and the dashing cricketer Chris Gayle. The ad, showcasing the irresistible Chicago Pizza offerings, has taken the digital realm by storm and gone viral across the globe.

Under the visionary leadership of Vishal Kapur, CEO of Chicago Pizza, the brand continues to redefine the pizza experience, offering a fusion of taste, quality, and global appeal. Mr. Kapur had this to say about the brand's success: "Chicago Pizza is not just about pizza; it's about delivering an experience, a slice of Chicago, to our patrons around the world. Our partnership with Zomato and the global recognition of our ad campaign is a testament to the brand's enduring popularity."

The global reach of Chicago Pizza, the viral Zomato ad campaign, and its presence in renowned theme parks all attest to its unceasing growth and commitment to delivering a delectable slice of Chicago right to your plate. It's more than just pizza; it's a global sensation, a taste of Chicago wherever you are.

Chicago Pizza at KidZania and UAE Debut

Chicago Pizza's success isn't limited to culinary circles alone. The brand has also carved a niche for itself in the world of family entertainment. The delectable Chicago Pizza can now be relished at top theme parks, including the renowned KidZania, making it the ideal choice for a fun-filled family day out.

Additionally, Chicago Pizza has made a remarkable entry into the United Arab Emirates, further extending its global presence. This strategic move is a testament to the brand's ability to transcend boundaries and cater to diverse palates.

