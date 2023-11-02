New York, November 2: A 25-year-old pregnant woman was kicked in her stomach and hit on her head multiple times by a female stranger who bumped into her and initiated an argument on Wednesday morning, November 1. New York Post reported that the distressing incident occurred at around 9 am when the unidentified daily commuter was standing on train number seven, that was approaching the 74 Street-Broadway station in Jackson Heights. Meanwhile, another woman came from the opposite direction and collided with her. The suspect started quarrelling with the pregnant woman and a verbal argument broke out between the two.

Subsequently, both of them alighted at the same place, the 74 Street-Broadway stop and the confrontation escalated. The stranger allegedly struck the pregnant woman in the head with a cellphone and also plunged a kick to her stomach. The attacker immediately escaped from the platform before anyone could get hold of her. US School Fight Video: Ugly Brawl Breaks Out at Matanzas High School in Florida, 11 Students Arrested.

Emergency medical services (EMS) came to the pregnant lady's help and shifted her to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst with minor injuries. The police said that the lady complained about stomach pains and had some minor injuries and swelling to her face. The police have disclosed the photograph of the assailant who remains at large. The distressing event has rattled the daily commuters in New York.

Somewhere, else two women brutally thrashed a young female on Elizabeth line train in London near Paddington. The 20-year-old screamed "help me" as she was punched and kicked by two women. One of them pulled her hair and dragged her along the carriage before hurling her on the ground. The whole incident was videotaped by another passenger who got down and pleaded them to stop. The video showed the contents of her bag spilling on the ground. A male passenger intervened and tried to stop the women but the two attackers keep assaulting the young woman. The woman escaped as soon as the train stopped.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2023 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).