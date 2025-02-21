Chitkara University students engage with cutting-edge Apple technology at Supercharge' 25, bridging academia and industry for the next era of mobile innovation

NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], February 21: In a demonstration of industry-academia collaboration, Chitkara University hosted a successful two-day event, Supercharge' 25 powered by Apple. Held on February 19th and 20th, the event bridged the gap between academic learning and real-world technological advancements. Computer Science & Engineering students hailing from diverse backgrounds engaged with cutting-edge tools and benefitted from valuable insights shared by experts.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh To Release More Cheetahs Into the Wild in Kuno National Park, Showcasing India's Groundbreaking Extinct Species Restoration Project.

The event featured a lineup of keynotes and interactive sessions, including the Plenary Session 'Develop the Future,' a hands-on Workshop on 'Creating an App Prototype,' and a Spotlight on the 'Incredible Capabilities of Mac.' These sessions were designed to equip students with latest developments in the macOS and iOS ecosystem and the larger tech industry, deep diving on 'what lies ahead for mobile technology' to help ignite the spirit of innovation from a future-back lens.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor of Chitkara University said, "The rapid growth of mobile technology and applications continues to reshape every aspect of our lives. The Supercharge' 25 powered by Apple created a unique platform for our students to interact with some of the best minds in the industry, giving them the tools and inspiration to think creatively and push the boundaries of innovation."

Also Read | 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' Review: Critics Laud Arjun Kapoor's Performance in This 'Chaotic' Romcom Co-Starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

The involvement of industry experts added tremendous value to the learning experience. Dr. Kuldeep Sharma, Director, Industry Alliance, at Chitkara University, highlighted the tangible benefits of this industry-academia synergy, said, "The event was a great success and a wonderful opportunity for our students to gain deeper insights into Apple's ecosystem. The hands-on workshops and sessions allowed them to develop critical skills that will play a pivotal role in their careers. We are excited to see the new ideas our students will now bring to life, equipped with fresh perspectives and enhanced technical expertise."

The interaction between students and experts was not just limited to theoretical knowledge but extended to practical applications. The "Creating An App Prototype" workshop, gave students the chance to work with macOS and iOS in real-time, developing skills that would prepare them for future career opportunities in mobile app development. Students were encouraged to think outside the box and innovate, an essential aspect of the ever-evolving tech landscape.

Chitkara has also introduced the iOS student developer program powered by Apple which is aimed at preparing students for careers in the iOS app economy. By providing links between industry and academia the program increases access to technology, curriculum, and improved pedagogical approaches that help prepare students with valuable skills used in industry.

Chitkara University continues to play an integral role in preparing its students for the challenges and opportunities in the global tech ecosystem. The support from Apple has helped bolster the learning curve for students with practical, hands-on experiences that go beyond the classroom.

By gaining access to industry experts and cutting-edge technologies, students are not only exposed to the latest trends but are also given the tools to shape the future of technology.

Chitkara University stands at the forefront of innovation in India's higher education landscape. Known for its unwavering focus on academic excellence and fostering the development of future leaders, the university is committed to offering a world-class education that equips students to excel in a fast-changing global workforce. Through strategic industry partnerships, Chitkara University continues to ensure its students gain the necessary skills and insights to thrive in their careers.

This collaboration with Apple is just one of many such initiatives, reinforcing Chitkara University's role as a hub of innovation and a key player in bridging the gap between academia and industry.

For more information : www.chitkara.edu.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)