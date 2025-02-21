Mere Husband Ki Biwi released in theaters on February 21. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the film stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. The plot centres around a Delhi professional caught in a complicated love triangle when his former lover reappears just as he begins falling for someone new, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings. While critics acknowledge the film's flaws, they agree it’s still worth watching, with Arjun Kapoor receiving praise for his stellar performance. Check out the review roundup below. ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Movie Review: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh’s Romcom Is Unfunny and Unredeemable (LatestLY Exclusive).

News18: " To reiterate, the best part of Mere Husband Ki Biwi is its last few minutes where it springs a surprise, so do sit till the end. All in all, it’s pretty much a fun family entertainer (thanks to Puja Films for bringing back a 2000s style caper) and without giving away too much, let’s just say that debating and fighting over a man may be regressive and it is through this plotline that Mudassar cements the spirit of friendship and sisterhood."

TOI: "Arjun Kapoor pulls off a fine act, balancing both comic and emotional moments with ease. Bhumi Pednekar is convincing as a typical Punjabi kudi, but her character feels underdeveloped, with her personality depicted in fragments. The narrative also neglects to explore her life post-divorce, leaving gaps in her arc. Rakul Preet Singh is decent as the strong, yet understanding, London girl who doesn’t hesitate to play dirty when needed. ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ Trailer: Arjun Kapoor Shows Four Expressions As He Gets Stuck Between Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in This Hilarious ‘Love Circle’ (Watch Video).

Watch 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' Trailer:

India Today: "Speaking of smiles, the lover boy with the signature grin—Arjun Kapoor—is back in his comfort zone and completely owns the part. Shedding his villainous Singham Returns persona, he showcases a softer, more emotive side in the film’s sensitive moments."

Times Now: "Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a lavish disappointment. Despite having its moments, the film suffers from shoddy execution, lack of emotional depth and a safe climax. A lot more was expected considering Mudassar is the director. The actors save the show."

Mere Husband Ki Biwi also stars Harsh Gujral, Aditya Seal, Dino Morea, Shakti Kapoor and Mukesh Rishi in key roles. So, are you going to watch the movie in a theatre near you?

