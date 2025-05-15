PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: In an effort to help smokers in their journey to quit smoking Nicotex, the market leader in smoking cessation has launched Nicotex Begin, a smoking cessation program delivered via a mobile app. Coming from the house of Cipla Health Limited, this first-of-its-kind platform is not just an app, it's a comprehensive, science-backed approach to quitting smoking that promises to increase the chances of quitting smoking by 5 times.

* 5 times more effective, science-backed way to quit smoking

Nicotex Begin provides a 12-Week Personalised Smoking Cessation Program which is a step-by-step, guided journey to quitting smoking combining behavioural therapy with WHO-recommended Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) protocols. With this combination therapy, Nicotex Begin offers a comprehensive 360-degree support ecosystem that addresses the physical and psychological challenges of smoking cessation.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Shivam Puri, MD & CEO, Cipla Health Limited, said, "At Cipla Health, we understand that quitting smoking is more than just a decision, it's a life-changing journey. That's why we've poured our energy into creating Nicotex Begin, a truly innovative solution designed to make the process easier, more structured, accessible, and far more effective. With our research showing a 5X higher chance of success, this is not just another product; it's a game-changer. It's a reflection of our relentless drive to not only improve wellness but also empower individuals to take control of their health and transform their lives. We're here to support people on this journey, every step of the way"

With its intuitive design and user interface, it ensures an engaging and stress-free experience for the users. Some other key features include Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) integration with gums, patches, and lozenges to ease nicotine cravings, along with expert-led weekly counselling sessions, with additional sessions available as needed. Users can choose from two package options priced at Rs4,000 and Rs6,000 with the first session offered free.

The app also provides reading materials and videos to keep users motivated, tracks quitting progress through interactive prompts and data insights, and includes a daily health diary for users to log progress and keep counsellors informed. It proactively addresses potential relapse triggers, allowing experts to guide users back to week one or recommend medical consultation when necessary, ensuring a comprehensive and supportive quit-smoking journey.

It is available for download on Android and soon to be launched on iOS devices.

About Cipla Health Limited:

Cipla Health Limited, the fast-moving wellness goods (FMWG) arm of Cipla, was incorporated in 2015 with a vision to spearhead the wellness wave in India. Cipla Health has delivered rapid growth and today plays across a diverse portfolio of 20 brands with most key brands being No. 1 or No. 2 in their respective categories. The portfolio includes products in Pain Care (Omnigel), Smoking Cessation (Nicotex), Oral Rehydration Solutions (Prolyte), Medicated Ointments (Cipladine), Cough & Cold (Cofsils and Naselin), Multi Vitamins (Maxirich), Weight Gain (Endura Mass) and Personal Care (Rivela Dermascience, Cetafresh, Tugain Essentials).

