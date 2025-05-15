Miss World 2025 is ongoing in Hyderabad, and contestants from across the world are competing to win the prestigious crown. Czech beauty queen Krystyna Pyszková will crown her successor at the grand finale night, which is scheduled to be held on May 31. This year’s contest kicked off with a glittering opening ceremony on May 10, with the beauty queens representing their respective countries in traditional ensembles for the costume round. Femina Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta will represent the country with an aim to bring the crown back home. It was in 2017 when India won the crown for the sixth time, with Manushi Chhillar winning the beauty pageant, continuing with the legacy of Indian beauty queens at the global stage. It’s time to honour the previous winners from India who created history with their achievements at the prestigious Miss World competition. From Aishwarya Rai to Manushi Chhillar, meet the beauty queens who won the crown ahead of the 72nd Miss World Festival.

Reita Faria

Dr Reita Faria made history in 1966 when she became not only the first Indian but also the first Asian to win the Miss World beauty pageant. At the time, she was a 23-year-old medical student. Her inspiring journey is a testament to what a beauty pageant truly stands for. Miss World 2025 Final Date and Time in India: When Is the 72nd Miss World Grand Finale?

Reita Faria's Crowning Moment at the 1996 Miss World Competition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pageant Glitz (@thepageantglitz)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

It took a while before India won the prestigious crown for the second time. Aishwarya Rai once again brought the country back to the global frame when she won the Miss World crown in 1994. She pursued her education in architecture, but because of her interest in modelling and acting, she gave up her education to pursue what she always dreamt of. Today, the actress is a global phenomenon, and her appearances at prestigious events mark her honourable legacy.

Aishwarya Rai's Miss World 1994 Crowning Moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Femina Miss India (@missindiaorg)

Diana Hayden

In 1997, Diana Hayden won the Miss World title. Her intelligence and confidence impressed the judges at the competition. Her journey redefined beauty and strength, and soon, she became iconic in pageant history.

Miss World 1977 Diana Hayden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INDIAN PAGEANT PORTAL (@indian_pageant_portal)

Yukta Mookhey

Yukta Mookhey is the fourth Indian woman to win the Miss World crown. She won the title in the 1999 pageant competition. Later, she entered the film industry and sustained a successful career in movies.

Miss World 1999 Yukta Mookhey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Pageant and Glamour (@pageantandglamour)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World title in 2000, becoming the fifth Indian woman to wear the crown. She was only 18 at the time. Her successful career in Bollywood and Hollywood made her a global icon, inspiring generations of women to pursue their dreams.

Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Online (@priyankaonline)

Manushi Chhillar

The most recent Indian winner of the Miss World title is Manushi Chhillar. She brought the crown back to India in 2017. During her Miss World competition, she was pursuing an MBBS and later focused on her acting career.

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar's Crowning Moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

The focus is on Femina Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta for the Miss World 2025 competition as India cheers on the beauty queen. She radiated timeless beauty in the stunning traditional ensemble for the costume round during the opening ceremony.

