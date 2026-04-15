VMPL

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 15: The grand finale of Miss Universe Bihar 2026 and Miss Teen Bihar 2026 was successfully organised at the prestigious NIFT Patna, bringing together elegance, talent, and empowerment on a single stage. The event was presented by Citykart and Sambhrant City, whose continued support underscores their commitment to youth empowerment and aspirational platforms, and was co-powered by Animo Pet Care, adding strength to the event's execution and outreach.

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The pageant witnessed an overwhelming response, with hundreds of aspirants from across Bihar participating in the auditions. After a rigorous multi-stage selection process, only the top 30 finalists in the Miss Universe Bihar (18+ category) and 11 finalists in the Miss Teen Bihar (13-19 category) advanced to the grand finale. Recognized as one of Bihar's leading pageantry platforms, the initiative continues to empower young women by providing them with opportunities to grow, lead, and represent the state on national and international stages.

Carrying forward the legacy of the globally renowned Miss Universe platform--which has produced iconic winners such as Sushmita Sen (1994) and Lara Dutta (2000)--the evening reflected a blend of confidence, purpose, and modern ambition. Contestants competed across multiple rounds, including cocktail wear, evening gown, and a final question-answer segment, showcasing not just beauty but intelligence and individuality.

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The grand finale was evaluated by an eminent jury panel comprising Ms. Manika Vishwakarma (Miss Universe India 2025), Mr. Nikhil Anand, (National Director,Miss Universe India), Mrs. Nitu Kumari (State Director, Miss Universe Bihar), Mr. Nishant Anand (Director of Glamanand), Mr. Amjad Khan (Director of Franchise Operations, Miss Universe India), Mr. Vishal Soni (Founder of Sambhrant City), Ms. Hiya (Actor and Model) Dr. Shambhavi Jha (Miss Universe Bihar 2025) and Ms. Sejal Gupta (Miss Teen International India 2023) The event was hosted by Trishna Ray, the first Indian to win Miss Teen Universe 2024, who brought energy and elegance to the evening.

The event experience was further enhanced with the support of key partners, including The Bliss as the jewellery partner and Makers as the furniture partner, contributing to the visual and aesthetic appeal of the showcase. The prestigious venue partner NIFT Patna, along with academic collaborators Loyola High School and Krishna Niketan, played an integral role in supporting the event's execution and outreach.

Participants were felicitated with framed certificates, acknowledging their dedication and journey throughout the competition. The crowning moment of the evening was led by Dr. Shambhavi Jha, who crowned the winners in a celebratory ceremony.

Rupali Bhushan was crowned Miss Universe Bihar 2026, while Preeti Rai earned the title of Miss Teen Bihar 2026, marking the beginning of their journey toward larger national platforms.

Backed by strong title sponsors like Citykart, a brand redefining modern urban living in Bihar, and Sambhrant City, one of India's fastest-growing value fashion retail chains empowering aspirational consumers, along with co-powered partner Animo Pet Care, the platform continues to grow as a significant force in Bihar's fashion and pageantry landscape.

The evening concluded on a high note, celebrating beauty with purpose, confidence, and ambition, while reinforcing the importance of platforms that nurture future leaders and role models.

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