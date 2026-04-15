Mumbai, April 15: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently made an unexpected revelation about his diet, while hosting the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune. The actor, while interacting with contestants Vidhi Bharani, Riwaj Ghimire, and Nilam Rajput, revealed why he has been avoiding the famous Indian street food Samosa for over 15 years.

Contestant Vidhi was seen asking Akshay if it’s true that he hasn’t eaten a samosa in the past 15 years to which Akshay casually replied, “what’s wrong with that?”. Akshay Kumar on ‘Wheel of Fortune India’: Superstar Urges Men To Support Women During Menstrual Cycles; Recalls ‘Pad Man’ Legacy.

Vidhi further is seen asking how he could resist something as delicious as a samosa. To this, Akshay then explains that it’s not about dieting or putting on weight; he simply avoids samosas because they cause acidity, which makes him uncomfortable. He added, “Jab maine woh gaana bhi kiya tha ‘Jab Tak Rahega Samose Mein Aaloo’ maine ek bhi nahi khaya tha,” leaving everyone surprised.

Talking about Akshay Kumar, the actor even at almost 60, keeps extremely fit and is completely health conscious. Reportedly, the actor likes to sleep on time and wake up before dawn. In fact the actor also likes to perform all of his stunts in movies, however difficult, all by himself. 'Wheel of Fortune India': Akshay Kumar Calls Out Racism Against North-East Indians, Says 'They Have Given Their Blood for India, They Are Indians'.

Akshay follows a disciplined lifestyle and prefers having his last meal of the day before 7 PM. On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is all set for his upcoming movie Bhoot Bangla that also stars Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and late veteran star Asrani. The movie is set to release on the 16th of April.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).