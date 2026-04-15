A 26-year-old woman has been apprehended for allegedly carrying out an acid attack on her boyfriend’s prospective bride in northeast Delhi’s Gokalpuri area, police said on Wednesday, April 15. The victim, who had been engaged to marry the man, was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital following the incident and is currently undergoing treatment.

Police said the attack took place in the Indira Vihar locality, where officers responded after receiving information and found that the injured woman had already been taken to hospital by her family. Ahmedabad Acid Attack: Man Throws Acid on Estranged Wife Over Alleged Masculinity Taunts, Arrested.

Woman Throws Acid on Boyfriend’s Fiancee in Delhi

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim’s marriage had been recently arranged and was scheduled to take place soon. Authorities said the accused was reportedly in a relationship with the same man and opposed the upcoming wedding. According to police, the alleged attack was carried out amid tensions arising from the situation.

Officials said the accused threw acid on the victim, causing injuries that required immediate medical attention. The condition of the victim is being closely monitored at the hospital. The accused has since been identified and taken into custody. A case has been registered, and further legal proceedings are underway. DU Student ‘Acid Attack’ Case: Delhi Police Give Clean Chit to Main Suspect After CCTV Shows He Was Not at Crime Scene.

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the sequence of events leading up to the attack. Authorities are also working to determine how the accused obtained the acid used in the incident.

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