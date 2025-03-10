NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 10: In an era where convenience is king, Cloud Dhobi is redefining the fabric care industry with its innovative, technology-driven approach. The bootstrapped start-up is bringing structure to India's traditionally unorganized laundry sector by combining professional expertise with cutting-edge logistics and digital solutions.

Also Read | Laylatul Qadr 2025 Date in India: When Is Laylat al-Qadr or Shab-e-Qadr? What Is Its Historical and Spritual Significance?.

Founded in 2018, Cloud Dhobi has established itself as a pioneer in modernizing India's laundry and dry-cleaning landscape. Unlike conventional services, Cloud Dhobi operates on a logistics-first model that ensures seamless service across Delhi NCR, with strategically located outlets in Delhi, and a state-of-the-art processing facility in Noida. The company delivers unmatched quality and turnaround times--48 hours for regular laundry and 3-5 days for dry cleaning, with express options available for urgent requirements.

Cloud Dhobi has revolutionized the laundry experience by adopting a digital-first approach. With 85% of its business driven by pick-and-drop services, customers can book a service seamlessly through its website, WhatsApp, or a simple phone call. The company's IoT-enabled machines optimize water and detergent usage, while auto detergent loaders ensure precise dispensing, enhancing sustainability and efficiency. AI-driven logistical routing enables faster pickups and deliveries, minimizing delays in high-traffic areas.

Also Read | Shawn Bhinder Arrested: Indian-Origin Drug Lord Shehnaz Singh Wanted by FBI Arrested From Ludhiana by Punjab Police.

According to Anant Bhan, Founder & CEO, Cloud Dhobi, "We saw an opportunity to revolutionize a largely unorganized industry by prioritizing customer retention over rapid expansion. Our focus has been on delivering quality, reliability, and a seamless experience, which has helped us build a loyal customer base. From day one, we have been profitable and are now growing at a steady pace of 18% year-on-year."

Cloud Dhobi's customer-centric approach has helped it build a strong reputation, serving over 20,000 customers and processing more than 50,000 orders to date. With a 95%+ adherence to turnaround time, the company has become a trusted fabric care partner for young professionals, double-income households, students, and even senior citizens looking for reliable laundry solutions.

With a total investment of INR 2.5 crore, Cloud Dhobi is now actively seeking funding to fuel its next phase of expansion. The company is strengthening its leadership team to drive future growth and exploring new markets beyond Delhi NCR.

Sustainability remains a key focus, with resource-efficient machines, eco-friendly detergents, and green packaging being integral to operations. Cloud Dhobi is also setting industry benchmarks by introducing training programs to create a skilled workforce ready to meet the evolving demands of the laundry sector.

As a disruptor in India's laundry industry, Cloud Dhobi is not just providing a service--it's enhancing lifestyles. By integrating smart technology, superior logistics, and customer-first strategies, the company is leading the way toward a future where laundry is no longer a chore, but a seamless, efficient, and eco-friendly experience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)