New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): CloudKeeper, by TO THE NEW, an end-to-end AWS FinOps solution provider, has bagged Platinum Award for the Well-Architected Challenge organized by AWS. CloudKeeper has been recognized for their strong commitment to AWS best practices, expertise in leveraging the AWS Well-Architected Framework, and empowering customers to build and scale on AWS with operational excellence, reliability, security, cost optimization, and performance efficiency.

The AWS Well-Architected Challenge introduces the contesting organizations to the cloud infrastructures of multiple AWS customers participating in the challenge. CloudKeeper successfully conducted 131 well-architected reviews and remediated 419 high-risk issues, which made them one of the top 5 partners of AWS in the Platinum category - the highest category in the contest.

The AWS Well-Architected Framework Review is a systematic approach that helps competitively benchmark an organization's cloud infrastructure and workloads against the AWS best practices. The review leverages a set of foundational practices based on the six conceptual pillars of the framework laid out by AWS. It helps providers access how well their customers' cloud architecture aligns with the AWS best practices, and they also share their recommendations for improvements.

"It's a proud moment for us to be recognized as a top player in this category. It speaks volumes about our core capability in understanding well-architected frameworks. It acknowledges our ability to work with varied clients, understand their current environment, and share our recommendation basis the principles laid by AWS methodology," said Deepak Mittal, Co-founder & CEO, TO THE NEW. "By understanding the demands of our customers' industries, clubbed with our premier partnership with AWS, we help them accelerate their digital transformation journeys."

"We congratulate CloudKeeper on receiving the Platinum award and appreciate their effort in driving extra reviews and identifying high-risk items for immediate remediation," said Jodie Wong, Program Manager APJC, AWS Well-Architected Program.

CloudKeeper by TO THE NEW is a one-stop FinOps solution that provides savings, software, services, and support, all bundled into a single solution. Trusted by over 250 customers globally, CloudKeeper manages more than $100 million in annual AWS billings and offers guaranteed savings on AWS bills, right from Day 1. Backed by 12+ years of successful cloud transformations, CloudKeeper has been helping multiple businesses across domains harness the true potential of AWS Cloud.

To learn more about CloudKeeper, visit www.cloudkeeper.ai.

TO THE NEW, one of the fastest-growing technology companies globally has been recognized by global analyst firms like Gartner, Everest & ISG and has delivery centers across Delhi, Dubai, and NYC. With a team of 2000+ Newers, TO THE NEW has also been a consistent winner of the prestigious "Great Place to Work" award since 2015.

TO THE NEW is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and provides end-to-end Cloud professional & managed services to its customers.

To learn more about TO THE NEW, visit www.tothenew.com.

