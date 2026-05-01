Will MS Dhoni Play in CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico Match?

The most anticipated fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) returns to the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium this Saturday, but the question on every fan's lips remains unanswered: will MS Dhoni finally take the field? As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prepare to host Mumbai Indians (MI) in CSL vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico match, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman remains a major doubt ever since suffering an injury in pre-season camp for CSK. MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya’s Heartfelt Embrace Ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Will MS Dhoni Sharma Play in CSK vs MI IPL 2026 El Clasico Match?

MS Dhoni has yet to feature in a single match of the 2026 season due to a persistent calf strain sustained during pre-season training. While initial reports suggested a two-week recovery period, that timeline has repeatedly been pushed back.

The situation took a more concerning turn last week when CSK head coach Stephen Fleming revealed that Dhoni had suffered a 'second injury.' Speaking to the press, Fleming confirmed that the 44-year-old had tweaked his calf again during a warm-up session, significantly delaying his return to competitive cricket. MS Dhoni’s IPL 2026 Return Delayed After Fresh Calf Injury, Confirms CSK Coach Stephen Fleming.

The coach emphasized that the team is being guided by the medical staff and Dhoni’s own assessment of his mobility. Given the nature of calf injuries and the risk of a long-term tear, the management appears unwilling to risk the legendary captain for a single fixture, even one as prestigious as the 'El Clasico'.

In Dhoni’s absence, Chennai has relied heavily on new recruit Sanju Samson, who has thrived under the pressure. Samson has not only taken over the wicketkeeping duties but has emerged as the league’s standout batter, amassing over 300 runs, including two centuries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 08:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).