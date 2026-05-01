Sanjay Gandhi National Park Fee Hike Put on Hold, Morning Walk Charges Proposal Deferred

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The proposed steep hike in entry charges for morning walkers at Sanjay Gandhi National Park has been put on hold, offering relief to regular visitors. Earlier, the Revenue and Forest Department had approved a revised pricing structure that would have increased fees dramatically, with charges reportedly ranging from INR 348 up to INR 10,000, and INR 5,000 for senior citizens. However, the rollout of this new ticketing system has now been postponed following public concern and scrutiny. Located in Borivali, the 103.84 sq km national park is one of Mumbai’s most visited green spaces, attracting over 2 million visitors annually. Authorities have not yet announced a new timeline for implementing the revised rates, and existing ticket prices will continue for now as officials review the proposal further. Mumbai Water Cut: BMC Proposes 10% Water Reduction Starting May 1 Due to Falling Lake Levels.

Sanjay Gandhi National Park Fee Hike Put on Hold

The proposed hike in ticket rates at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali, has been postponed. Although the Revenue and Forest Department had earlier this month approved revised rates and a new ticketing mechanism, the rollout has now been put on hold. Official circular below. https://t.co/inIAoX1clZ pic.twitter.com/ksZlpHUu5l — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) May 1, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Richa Pinto), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 08:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).