Riyan Parag Scores His First Fifty of IPL 2026, Achieves Feat During RR vs DC Match

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Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag recorded his first half-century of the IPL 2026 season on Friday, anchoring the innings against Delhi Capitals. Reaching the milestone in 32 deliveries, Parag provided essential stability at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium following the early dismissal of openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in RR vs DC IPL 2026. Parag’s disciplined knock included three boundaries and four sixes, successfully navigating a challenging spell by DC's Mitchell Starc and Kyle Jamieson. This is Parag's eighth IPL half-century since making his debut in IPL 2019. You can find the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match scorecard here.

Riyan Parag Reaches Milestone

Captain stepping up 👏 Riyan Parag notches up his first fifty of the season, off only 32 balls 💥 RR 106/2 after 11 overs Updates ▶️ https://t.co/6OOjzHtZiD#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RRvDC pic.twitter.com/hQlUjm6UXp — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 08:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).