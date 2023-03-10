Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the integrated steel plant spread over 82 acres on Sunday. The plant has been built at a cost of Rs 550 crore.

The steel plant, developed by Ankur Udyog Ltd, has started producing TMX (Thermax Powered) bars in this plant and the plant's area spread over 82 acres was allotted by the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) in AL-2 Sector 23.

While it also has a captive power plant of 30 MW, two thousand people will get direct employment and 5,000 will get indirect employment after the plant became functional. Along with successfully operating the plant, Ankur Udyog has also signed an MoU Global for its expansion with an investment of Rs 700 crore in the Investors Summit, according to a statement from the company.

The production capacity of the integrated steel plant is 3 lakh tonnes per annum.

The work of setting up the plant started in 2020. Under the state government's Investment Promotion Policy 2020, the designing of this mega plus category project has been done by the country's leading steel industry consultants and technical experts.

Ankur Udyog has developed private railway siding with a 1.5-km track. An unloading platform of 700-m length has also been made in the factory premises to get the raw materials from different regions of the country. TMX bars are being produced here which is a modified and improved form of TMT, according to the statement.

Ashok Jalan, chairman and managing director of Ankur Industries Group, said the entire requirement of energy for the operation of the factory was being met by the captive power plant here. Ashok Jalan said the Yogi government had taken effective steps for the protection, promotion and convenience of the investors.

Pawan Agarwal, chief executive officer of GIDA, said the industry-friendly policies and transparent system of the government have given a lot of encouragement to entrepreneurs. In GIDA, the Gallant group has also operated the cement plant of the steel plant, while now the Ankur Udyog group has started operating the integrated steel plant. (ANI)

