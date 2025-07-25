Coempt Edutek Recognised with 'EdTech Excellence Award of the Year' for Transformative Contributions to Digital Learning in India

StarFishGlobal Communications LLP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25: Coempt Edu Teck, a trailblazer in India's education technology landscape, has been honoured with the 'EdTech Excellence Award of the Year' by Outlook Magazine. recognising its significant role in redefining how educational institutions adopt, implement, and scale examination solutions.

Also Read | 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4': Rishabh and Bhagyashree Share Romantic Rain Dance, Old Flame Returns With Secrets and Tensions Rise Over Family's Hidden Truth (Read More).

Established with a vision to enable transparent and error free evaluation and examination processing, Coempt Edu Teck has been at the forefront of innovation in the education sector. Its robust platforms power seamless examination management across universities, professional institutes, and corporate training environments.

The company is led by Mr. V S N Raju, Founder, Director, and Chief Executive Officer, who brings decades of expertise in education, training, and technology. Under his leadership, Coempt Edu Teck has grown into a trusted partner for institutions seeking scalable, tech-enabled transformation in assessment and examination.

Also Read | Japan: Scientists Use CRISPR To Remove Extra Chromosome 21 Causing Down Syndrome in Lab Cells at Mie University in Tsu.

"This recognition is a reflection of our team's deep commitment to solving real-world education challenges using technology," said V S N Raju. "At Coempt, our focus has always been on creating user-centric solutions that are easy to implement, effective to scale, and impactful in outcomes. The journey ahead is equally exciting as we continue to work with institutions to build future-ready ecosystems for certificate awarding bodies across India."

Coempt Edutek offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services, including AI-powered assessment tools, and evaluation cum examination processing platforms. Its solutions have helped educational institutions streamline operations, error free outcomes, and adopt national frameworks like Outcome-Based Education (OBE) and NEP 2020.

The 'EdTech Excellence Award of the Year' is a proud moment in Coempt Edu Teck's journey and serves as a strong validation of its continued efforts to drive digital transformation in the Indian education sector.

About Coempt Edu Teck is a leading provider of technology-enabled evaluation and examination solutions. With a mission to enhance the quality and reach of education through innovative tools and platforms, the company has established itself as a reliable partner to some of India's most progressive institutions and certificate awarding bodies.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by StarFishGlobal Communications LLP. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)