The latest episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 brought a wave of emotions, drama, and romance as Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) and Bhagyashree’s (Shivangi Joshi) dynamic took centre stage. The episode begins with Bhagyashree arranging an extra bed for Rishabh in their hotel room. However, he insists on sleeping in the servant’s quarters, hinting at inner conflict. Sensing something is off, Bhagyashree checks on him and finds him playing cards with hotel staff. Despite losing, Rishabh refuses to stop until he wins—until Bhagyashree shows up and luck turns in his favour. One of the staff jokingly calls her his "lady luck." ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Rishabh’s Secret Identity As Mr Kapoor Revealed, Bhagyashree Finds Love and an Emotional Father-Son Moment Discloses (Read More)

Rishabh Protects Bhagyashree, Rat Scare Sparks Cute Moment

Things take a sudden turn when Rishabh notices a servant staring at Bhagyashree’s visible bra strap. Protective, he covers her with a shawl and gently asks why she came. Just then, a rat appears, sending Bhagyashree jumping onto the bed. Rishabh mocks her but ends up doing the same in panic. Their light-hearted moment leads to unexpected closeness.

Rishabh and Bhagyashree Share Rain Romance

In a touching scene, Rishabh walks into the rain, battling his emotions. When Bhagyashree hesitates to join him, he convinces her. “Mumbai rain won’t hurt you,” he says. They dance; he removes her spectacles, tosses aside her dupatta, and wraps his shirt around them in a cinematic Aashiqui-style moment. She later sneezes, and they return to dry off, sharing an unspoken bond. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Rishabh and Bhagyashree Steal the Spotlight With an Emotional Dance and Love Confession in Latest Episode (Read More)

Rishabh Battles Emotions While Bhagyashree Confesses Her Love

Meanwhile, Rishabh’s brother calls with updates on their father’s court case. Rishabh vows to bring justice, hiding his growing affection for Bhagyashree. “I’m scared of these feelings,” he admits, “but I know my mission. Elsewhere, Bhagyashree confides in Nitya, revealing her love for Rishabh: “I feel truly happy with him. I hope he feels the same.”

Teaser of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’:

Bhagyashree Shuts Down Ex Nikhil, Declares Loyalty to Rishabh

However, drama grows when her ex, Nikhil, appears at a café. He claims he was framed by his boss, leading to his arrest, and had pretended to be greedy to push her away. Bhagyashree cuts him off, saying, “Thanks to your absence, Rishabh came into my life.” Rishabh arrives mid-conversation and asks, “Is he bothering you?” Bhagyashree reassures him: “I only care about you.” Rishabh, touched by her loyalty, quips, “I won’t forgive you for such a perfect reply.” ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4’: Rishabh and Bhagyashree Face Past Secrets and Romantic Surprises in Latest Episode: A Trip to Mumbai Brings Unexpected Twists.

Episode Ends With a Dark Twist and Countdown Begins

Just as things settle, Rishabh’s brother calls again—the court hearing is in four days. With the pressure mounting, Rishabh remains determined. In a dark twist, the episode ends with Rishabh’s brother’s men roughing up Karthik, warning him to stay silent. BALH 4 is streaming on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv app.

