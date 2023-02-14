Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival has announced its partnership with Collective Artists Networks Big Bang Social - India's biggest creator marketplace for its annual award ceremony to pay tribute to the stalwarts of the Entertainment and Film Industry in India. Along with its esteemed Creator Partner the occasion will celebrate the rich heritage of Indian cinema in commemoration of the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke Ji.

Big Bang Social was established with the intent to streamline India's largely unorganized creator economy using a tech-first approach. The platform aims to fill need gaps like finding the right creators, gathering data, measurement and analytics, that currently exist in the industry, by bringing creators and marketers together with the ease of swift discovery, transparent costs and real-time connection with the relevant parameters for an effective brand campaign.

Speaking on the association, Vijay Subramaniam - Founder and Group CEO Collective Artists Network, said, "We have always been committed to representing the very best of pop culture and we're very happy to partner with a festival dedicated to cinematic excellence. We appreciate the efforts by DPIFF to celebrate the languages, cultures, and art forms of our country, and we look forward to inspiring and contributing to the cultural and artistic richness of our nation for many years to come."

Anurag Iyer, Business Head - Big Bang Social commented, "Big Bang Social strives to bring true creative and commercial value to the creator market and we are honored to partner with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023. This is an incredible way to celebrate and amplify the message of great cinema and highlight the synergies of creator and culture."

Collective Artists Network is a multi-faceted content powerhouse with unparalleled access to India's leading creators across categories. In cinema, OTT, television, music, sports, digital and regional, they exclusively represent the largest portfolio of creators across actors, script-writers, sportspersons, directors, producers, singers, composers, comedians, digital stars, authors and more.

DPIFF 2023 has endeavored to embark on a journey through the annals of the silver screen, aiming to highlight the theme of Cinematic Tourism. The prestigious platform plans to honor the diversity of India with an evening of revelry that will feature cultural splendor from all corners of the nation, while saluting the spectacular storytellers of the land. The ceremony will be attended by governors, ministers, celebrities and other important dignitaries.

DPIFF CEO, Abhishek Mishra expressed, "We are thrilled to associate with Big Bang Social as the official Creator Partner for DPIFF 2023. Big Bang social is a perfect partner for DPIFF as the company has been known for its wide network of homegrown creators which has engaged a diverse range of audiences. The fresh crop of creators that have emerged is an appropriate representation of New India. Similarly, DPIFF has always worked towards promoting homegrown talent and now with the support of a likeminded associate like Big Bang Social we hope to make the impact we have always dreamt of."

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards is India's only independent international film festival, and it is on a mission to toast the work of aspiring, young, independent, and professional filmmakers. DPIFF aims to felicitate those artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and have shown true promise, along with the dedication to excel.

The mission, as always, is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The team believes that the medium of cinema as well as TV series are artforms that hold the power to bridge cultures and illuminate the universality of the human experience.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023, you may visit www.dpiff.in.

