AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur are two teams that have not been in the best of forms domestically this season. They will be looking to make the most of their Champions League Round of 16 clash with the first leg set to take place at the San Siro. AC Milan are currently 5th in the Italian Serie A but just 3 points off second-placed Inter Milan. Although their defence of the league title has been poor, they can still make amends in the campaign's second half. Opponents Tottenham Hotspurs like Milan, are fifth in England, but with the kind of investments they made in the summer, the Londoners would be the more disappointed of the two. AC Milan versus Tottenham Hotspur will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Sports network from 1:30 am IST. Jakub Jankto, Czech Republic and Sparta Prague Midfielder, Comes Out As Gay.

Olivier Giroud is set to lead the attack for Milan with Rafael Leao and Brahim Diaz as the attacking midfielders behind him. Tommaso Pobega and Sandro Tonali will form the midfield pairing with Lucas Hernandez and Davide Calabria on the wings. Simon Kjaer is the leader in the Milan backline and his battle with Harry Kane will be interesting to see.

Rodrigo Bentancur has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury which is a blow for Tottenham Hotspur. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is suspended, leaving the away team little light in the midfield. Harry Kane, Heung Min Son and Dejan Kulusveski form the front three and the trio can cause problems for Milan, particularly on the break. Valentine’s Day 2023: Take a Look at LaLiga Footballers Who Rekindled Romances With Their First Loves.

When is AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 round of 16 match will be played at San Siro in Milan. The game will be held on February 15, 2023 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcast for UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur match live streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV apps. Tottenham Hotspur are yet to lose to AC Milan, winning two out of their four previous encounters. This game will be no different with the away team claiming a victory.

