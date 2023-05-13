New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI/PNN): Abhishek Arora, a versatile and talented artist, has recently released an instrumental track called "Infinity" on various streaming platforms, including YouTube. The track showcases Abhishek's talent for creating emotional journeys through music, taking listeners on an endless emotional journey that captures the essence of the human spirit.

As a young drummer, Abhishek gained recognition for his work with various rock bands all over India, winning numerous awards along the way. However, he soon realized that his true passion lay in composing music. He started as a background composer for TV shows like Guns n Roses and Remix, and eventually moved on to composing jingles for ad films.

Over the years, Abhishek has composed music for over 1000 commercials and has won several awards for his work, including the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award in 2020 for his music in a Tanishq ad. He has also worked on several feature films, including Vicky Donor, Running Shaadi.com, Badhai Ho, Dreamgirl, and Tere bin laden.

Despite his achievements in the industry, Abhishek remains committed to his craft and recently released "Infinity," which has been well received by audiences. The track features a beautifully captured sound and meaning that takes listeners on an emotional journey that is both captivating and powerful.

With its soaring melodies and emotive instrumentation, "Infinity" showcases Abhishek's impressive musical talents and demonstrates his ability to create music that resonates with audiences. It's no wonder that the track has been gaining popularity on various streaming platforms and has become a fan favorite.

In conclusion, "Infinity" is a testament to Abhishek Arora's skill as a composer and musician. It's a beautiful and powerful piece of music that captures the essence of the human spirit and leaves a lasting impression on listeners. As he continues to produce music that resonates with audiences, fans can't wait to see what Abhishek has in store for them next.

