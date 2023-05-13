Lucknow, May 13: Apna Dal-S has won the Chhanbey seat in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district by a margin of 9,589 votes. Apna Dal-S candidate Rinki Kol defeated Samajwadi Party nominee Kirti Kol. Suar, Chhanbey By-Elections Result 2023: Samajwadi Party, Apna Dal Lead in One Seat Each in Uttar Pradesh.

The seat fell vacant following the demise of Apna Dal MLA Rahul Kol, earlier this year. Rinki Kol is the daughter of Rahul Kol. Chhanbey By-Election Result 2023 Latest News Update: SP Candidate Kirti Kol Leads by Over 1500 Votes Against Apna Dal's Rinki Kol in UP Bypoll.

Apna Dal-S also won the Suar assembly seat that was earlier held by Abdullah Azam of the Samajwadi Party. The BJP had given both the assembly seats to Apna Dal-S.

