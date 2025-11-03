OP Jindal University

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], November 3: Distinguished Jurist, Parliamentarian, and Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court of India, Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, delivered the Dr. Granville Austin Memorial Lecture at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), commemorating the legacy of one of India's most revered constitutional scholars, Dr. Granville Austin. The theme of the lecture was Indian Constitution at 75: the Story of the World's Largest Democracy" while reflecting on India's Constitutional Journey and the Road to 2047.

In his wide-ranging and deeply reflective address titled "India at 75: The Constitutional Republic and the Road to 2047", Dr. Singhvi celebrated India's constitutional achievements while cautioning against the challenges confronting its democratic ethos. Recalling his personal interactions with Dr. Granville Austin--author of The Cornerstone of a Nation and Working a Democratic Constitution--Dr. Singhvi paid tribute to Austin's humility, scholarship, and lifelong devotion to India's constitutional journey. He described Austin as "a red-haired American who made India his karmabhoomi," whose empathy and intellectual rigor made him "a friend of India in the truest sense."

Dr. Singhvi highlighted India's constitutional resilience, observing that among the 30-40 nations that emerged from the yoke of imperialism, India remains the only one that has sustained a vibrant democracy for over seven decades. "Indian democracy may have been bent, but never broken," he remarked, attributing this to the strength of India's institutions and the moral conviction of its leaders. He emphasized that India's story is both constitutional and organic--as much about governance as it is about law. Reflecting on the Constitution's framers, Dr. Singhvi noted, "From the carnage of partition, they fashioned fundamental rights. They created not just a constitutional democracy but a social democracy." Charting India's progress, he cited milestones such as the adoption of universal adult franchise in 1951-52, rising literacy rates, the deepening of federalism, and the empowerment of women through Panchayati Raj institutions.

Turning to the Judiciary, Dr. Singhvi traced the evolution of the Supreme Court from its early consolidating years to its current focus on rights, transparency, and technology. He praised the "basic structure doctrine" as "India's pride and the world's envy," while urging continued vigilance against institutional erosion. In his concluding remarks, Dr. Singhvi warned against complacency, urging citizens to act as custodians, not consumers, of democracy. He called for restoring faith in institutions like the Election Commission and ensuring that constitutional morality guides public life. "The Constitution must not become a museum relic," he said. "It must remain a living, breathing text that speaks to every generation."

In his Welcome Address, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, lauded Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi's personal commitment and dedication to legal education and the generous endowment which has benefited many students at the university. Recalling Dr. Austin Granville's scholarship and special relationship with India, Dr. Raj Kumar said, "Dr. Granville made a very significant contribution towards understanding the constitution and the fact that he was not a lawyer, speaks volumes about why our students of law and others should transcend the idea of law in a more biopic perspective when it comes to understanding the constitution. The work of Dr. Granville Austin first book, Indian Constitution, Cornerstone of the Nation, was a bible for most students of law and his later book, The Working of a Democratic Constitution, The Indian Experience, where he talked about the evolution post constitution- making process, is something that every student of law and history and even other disciplines ought to be reading. The establishment of the Constitution Museum on our campus is one such example where we attempted to develop more democratic and accessible approach to the knowledge and understanding of the constitution itself. That effort was to be able to develop informed citizenry and to contribute towards advancing civic education in constitution."

Professor R. Sudarshan, Dean, Jindal School of Government and Public Policy reflected on the contributions of Dr. Granville Austin and said, "Dr. Austin Granville was a journalist who became a historian! It was a sign of the times that as part of his research he wrote to the then Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and asked for access to the private papers of the Constituent Assembly and he was able to write about it at a time when archival resources were very limited. He always said that he was more of a digger! 'I get facts. I interview everybody who's involved in any event or action, take copious notes and tell a story, because, at heart, I'm a journalist.'"

Professor (Dr.) Dipika Jain, Executive Dean, Jindal Global Law School said in her Introductory Remarks, "The name Granville Austin evokes the spirit of a distinguished historian who studied and engaged with the Indian Constitution. As a young journalist, he was working on international affairs, and he realized that to truly understand the world, he needs to understand history. That fascination led him to study and eventually chronicle the making of our Constitution. He saw in the very heartbeat of our democracy, a place where political freedom and social revolution work hand in hand. The Dr. Granville Austin Memorial Lecture is a symbolic homage to this enduring spirit. Over these 75 years, India's constitution has weathered storms of descent and discord, yet has always emerged stronger, because its true strength lies not in the parchment but in the hearts and conviction of the people."

The vote of thanks was given by Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, O.P. Jindal Global University who said, "Dr. Granville said that a lot has been done, but vast is undone. Taking a cue from this, it needs to be said that whenever we have lectures on this particular area, there's a lot to learn, a nuanced understanding that we can acquire fresh perspectives. We can deep dive into resources and live with experiences to learn more about the subject and we are so grateful to Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi for giving us this opportunity.

The event reaffirmed JGU's commitment to nurturing scholarly dialogue on constitutionalism, democracy, and justice--values epitomized by both Granville Austin and Dr. Singhvi.

