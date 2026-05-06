Business News | Corporate Connect Announces Global Business Achievers Awards 2026 to Honour World-Class Leaders

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New Delhi [India], May 6: In the present modern era, defined by constant disruption and relentless change, the real success belongs to those who take a unique approach, redefine industries, and create lasting impact.

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The Corporate Connect is more than a business magazine; it is a distinctive platform that educates, inspires, and celebrates leaders and organisations setting new industry benchmarks while powering India's rise as one of the world's fastest-growing and most dynamic economies.

Corporate Connect's "The Global Business Achievers Awards 2026" recognise the entrepreneurs and businesses demonstrating exceptional performance, leadership and impact worldwide. These awards spotlight those business endeavours and leaders who significantly contribute to growing the industry, society, and nation overall. Every awardee here embodies the spirit of innovation and resilience that is powering the next chapter of inclusive growth and global leadership.

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1. Enser Communications LimitedRajnish Omprakash Sarna - Chairman & Managing DirectorExcellence in AI-Powered Financial Technology 2026

Enser Communications Limited is a Mumbai-based firm, offering top-notch technology-driven communication solutions for enterprises. Led by Chairman & MD Rajnish Omprakash Sarna, the company envisions becoming the preferred partner for all its customers and empowering them with the best possible solutions with a scalable business model.

2. Detox Corporation Private LimitedMr Jiweshwar Prasad Sinha, CEOExcellence in Testing, Inspection & Certification Services 2026

Surat, India - 2026 - Detox Corporation Private Limited, a leading Testing, Inspection & certification organisation working with a vision of providing timely, compliant and cost effective testing, inspection & certification services has been recognized for its excellence in testing, inspection, and certification services.

Operating a state-of-the-art ISO/IEC 17025:2017, ISO/IEC 17043:2023, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 accredited and Ministry of Environment & Forest recognised Laboratory since 2009 post inception in 1997, the company supports industries in producing & certifying quality products as per National & International requirements.

Under the visionary leadership of our Promoter & Director Mr. Varoon Contractor accompanied with the rich experience of 35+ years of our Chief Executive Officer (C.E.O) Mr. Jiweshar Sinha, Detox Corporation Pvt. Ltd. continues to evolve as a trusted & preferred choice in Testing, Inspection & Certification Sector by the industries.

3. RoshanSpace Brandcom Pvt. LtdJunaid Shaikh, Founder & MD

RoshanSpace Brandcom Pvt. Ltd is transforming the outdoor media landscape by seamlessly blending art, science, and digital intelligence to create an impactful brand experience. With a commitment to transparency and measurable outcomes, the company ensures that every media investment translates into meaningful brand value and performance. Its innovative portfolio boasts iconic formats and cutting-edge digital infrastructure, including the ProDigi Flagpoles, TWINN, and SCLR forming the ProDigi DOOH network, as well as landmark assets like EDGE 7 and Bandra FOCAL.

Each asset is carefully crafted as a strategic touchpoint--aligning with urban movement, audience behaviour, and contextual engagement. A testament to their engaging prowess, RoshanSpace delivered one of Asia's largest billboard structures during the pandemic, defying unprecedented challenges. This achievement underscores their ability to execute ambitious visions under demanding conditions. Guided by innovation and precision, RoshanSpace continues to redefine outdoor media--crafting future-ready, high-impact solutions that resonate with both brands and the evolving urban landscape.

4. Aditya MarketingAditya Pathak, Senior DirectorFire Safety for All Initiative Award

Aditya Marketing is committed to advancing fire safety through innovative and accessible solutions. Its flagship offering, the Fire Extinguishing Ball, is a self-activating device designed to suppress fires across classes A to F, enabling immediate response without manual intervention.

Beyond product innovation, the company actively promotes fire safety awareness and preparedness across residential, commercial, and community environments, with a focus on simplicity and ease of adoption.

Aditya Marketing has been awarded the Fire Safety for All Initiative Award in recognition of its efforts to enhance fire safety accessibility and bridge critical gaps in early-stage fire response through practical, scalable solutions.

5. Zoetic BPO Services Private LimitedMs Namrata Abbot and Mr Sourav Mavi, Directors,Most Trusted BPO & Digital Process Outsourcing Company 2026

Zoetic BPO Services Private Limited has emerged as a pioneer for BPO outsourcing services. The company is renowned for empowering startups and companies to easily access verified projects and build successful business operations. The company specialises in reliable data entry, non-voice, and offline form-filling projects, offering top-notch outsourcing solutions.

6. HR Anexi Pvt LtdDr Yogish Arora, CEOExcellence in Organisational Transformation 2026.

HR Anexi Pvt. Ltd, a leading human resource consulting firm, offers a wide range of HR products and services. Working as a one-stop solution, the company is committed to collaborating with entrepreneurs and offers a transitional strategy that fits the businesses' true needs. HR Anexi's another differentiating factor is its simple, executable and scalable HR transformation plans that organisations can depend on.

7. Medline AcademicsDr Pooja Sidharth Rao, Co-Founder & Executive DirectorEmerging EdTech Platform of the Year - 2026

Medline Academics is a distinctive learning platform for Reproductive Healthcare. Founded by a team of experienced and expert professionals from healthcare and management, the platform is designed to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and clinical practice. Under the leadership of Dr. Pooja Sidharth Rao, Medline Academics offers up-to-date educational content that empowers learners to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving field. It is a digital foray of India's most trusted names in the Reproductive Health Space.

8. CDL Financial ServicesHimanshu Arora, MD & CEOExcellence in Secured Lending Solutions - NBFC

Incorporated in the year 1994, CDL Financial Services is renowned for empowering SMES, offering top-notch financial solutions. Its portfolio includes MSME loans, business loans, LAP loans, Nari Shaki Loans and more. The firm has serviced 800+ customers and empowers their financial growth with a vision for sustainable growth and long-term impact on the financial landscape.

9. SS GOLD INDUSTRIES PVT LTD.Manish Agarwal Managing DirectorAgritech Innovation in Agriculture 2026.

SS GOLD INDUSTRIES PVT. LTD. is a pioneer in agricultural machinery and electric mobility, led by visionary Manish Agarwal. Its flagship SS Gold specialises in agricultural equipment, offering 150+ FMTTI-approved models and delivering reliable, affordable farm machinery tailored for small and marginal farmers.

BULOCK, renowned for its innovative EV range, is specialised in electric rickshaws (e-rickshas), providing practical and sustainable last-mile mobility solutions, and has further expanded with BULOCK GOLD and EV ECHO. EV Sports, part of its growing EV portfolio, focuses on stylish, efficient, and performance-driven electric scooties. Today, SS GOLD INDUSTRIES boasts a network of 900+ dealers across 25 cities, driving sustainability and innovation in India's agriculture.

10.BookMyBuffetAlka Bhasker - Co-founder

FoodTech SaaS Platform for Premium Dining Discovery & Buffet Booking - 2026

BookMyBuffet, co-founded by Alka Bhasker, is a discovery and booking platform for premium buffet and banquet experiences at 4- and 5-star hotels across India. The platform showcases festive and limited-period buffet offers, group dining discounts, and gifting options, helping users discover premium dining experiences for celebrations, family gatherings, and special occasions. Currently live across 7 cities with 40 hotel partners and 200+ buffet listings, BookMyBuffet is emerging as a trusted destination for premium dining and celebration discovery in India. Riddhi Bhasker, the Product Manager, leads the user experience with a strong focus on transparency, trust, and intuitive design. Her meticulous approach keeps the platform easy to navigate, customer-focused, and shaped by real user feedback

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