New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI/TPT): Singapore-based Creative Technology, one of the world's largest producers of personal digital entertainment devices and known for its revolutionary Sound Blaster audio cards, has launched its much-awaited soundbar, Stage 360, in India.

Premium technology at an affordable price

Creative's Stage 360, which has been immensely successful in East and South-East Asia, is taking the Indian market by storm.

The soundbar, now available on Flipkart, is packed with the latest technology, including Dolby Atmos 5.0, the next-generation Dolby surrounds sound system. It brings to life sounds that are visibly there, as well as those in the background -- like overhead helicopter engines or the rumble of a passing train. The result is an immersive, multi-dimensional audio experience unlike anything before.

"Dolby Atmos 5.0 uses a combination of technology and expert design to deliver a realistic, immersive soundtrack that brings you closer to the action on screen than ever before. This new technology not only allows you to hear more sound in a given space, but it also literally puts you there in the film," a creative executive in India said.

Improved connectivity options

Stage 360 also makes connectivity seamless. It comes with a host of connectivity options, including the latest Bluetooth technology, Bluetooth® 5.0, which offers increased power efficiency when compared to previous versions of the technology, apart from faster speeds, improved communication range, and enhanced security.

With Bluetooth connectivity, users will be able to stream music from their phone, tablet or laptop even when they are not in the same room as the Stage 360 soundbar.

Apart from Bluetooth 5.0, Stage 360 also offers HDMI ARC, HDMI 2.0 x 2 and Optical-in connectivity. HDMI ARC significantly reduces the number of cables one has to use to connect a TV with an external home theater system or soundbar.

With these options, Stage 360 gives a seamless user experience to both mobile and stationary users, allowing them to connect without hassle.

Moreover, with Stage 360, users can stream their favorite content directly from Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, etc.

Technical Specifications

One of the best things about Stage 360 is that it doesn't take up much space. The soundbar is only 56.5 cm/22.2" wide, so it can easily fit alongside your existing equipment.

But even though it is compact, Stage 360 delivers a power-packed performance with its powerful subwoofer. The subwoofer, 115 x 250 x 422 mm/4.5 x 9.8 x 16.6 inches in size, has a high power output of 60W RMS and is the driver of the soundbar's excellent performance in both open spaces like your backyard and closed spaces like your living room.

With the soundbar, users get a power cable and an optical cable. Both these cables that come with the soundbar are 1.5 meters long. It comes with a 2-meter-long subwoofer cable so that the users can place the subwoofer and the soundbar at some distance.

"You can optimize your listening experience regardless of distance with Creative Stage 360's dual sound placement features. Select near-field placement for setup distance within 3 ft / 1m from your seat placement, such as a desk, or switch to far-field placement via the IR remote control if your setup is beyond 3 feet/1 meter," Creative Technology says.

Unmatched aesthetics

Like the technology it packs, Stage 360's aesthetics are also unbeatable. As its name suggests, Creative Technology focuses on both 'creativity' and 'technology', and the focus on aesthetics is visible in the soundbar's minimalist design.

A Creative Technology executive in India emphasized the importance of aesthetics for the company, which is heavily invested in aesthetics. "We've always considered products to be art and technology projects, with technology and art being critical elements. Creating a desirable product that people want to use is as important as ensuring that the technology works," the Creative Technology representative said.

The soundbar can be seamlessly integrated into any kind of traditional or modern decor. It is designed in a manner that it blends in with the other equipment the buyer already has. This attribute of Creative's Stage 360 is crucial because the buyer will not have to replace your entire existing setup of sound equipment.

Living up to the Creative Technology legacy

In 1981, Singaporean inventor and billionaire entrepreneur Sim Wong Hoo founded Creative. The company soon emerged as the audio technology and innovation space's prime mover and, in 1989, launched the Sound Blaster sound card. Over the next decade, Sound Blaster became the de facto audio standard for PCs, which had no sound prior to the 1991 multimedia PC revolution.

In 2016, Creative Technology developed X-Fi Sonic Carrier, a hi-resolution audio and video delivery system for home entertainment heralded as the 'future of audio.' Two years later, it announced the launch of Super X-Fi Headphone Holography technology capable of creating a custom audio profile using artificial intelligence.

Creative Technology's SXFI CARRIER, a product that has proved to be a huge success in the Indian market, uses Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography, developed by Creative Technology in association with Dolby Laboratories. It delivers the same quality as 15.2 Sonic Carrier but at a much lower price.

Creative has broken technology barriers with Stage 360 too. Recently, Tech Advisor, one of the most widely-read tech publications, named it 'one of the best budget soundbars'. It has also received the prestigious Silver award at Cowcotland.

