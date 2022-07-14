Fashion is every festival’s best friend as you must look and style your best to observe the traditional days. Shravan month is inching closer, and it’s time that you start thinking about what to wear during the special pujas and celebrations. Sawan Maas 2022 begins on July 14, Thursday and here are some very stylish outfit ideas you must try during the holy month. Stay true to your traditions and don the most ethnic look to get into the festive fever.

As Shravan is one of the most religious Hindu festivals that is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, make sure you wear something ethnic that suits the best to all the festivities. It can range from a silk saree, a traditional Anarkali, to a modish suit. However, it’s apparent that you bring the trendy chic in you into action not to look outdated! For that, take some inspiration from TV actresses who aced their ethnic style like anything. From Mouni Roy to Ankita Lokhande, here are the four celeb-inspired outfits that are a must-try for Sawan Maas. Best Saree Looks of the Week: From Disha Patani to Nora Fatehi, 5 Actresses Who Oozed Elegance in Six Yards.

1. Mouni Roy in Golden Silk Saree

Her glamorous golden saree is all you need for a perfect Shravan Somwar puja. It can surely radiate your ethnic charm in the most beautiful style. Mouni Roy Oozes Glamour in Red Hot Saree; View Pics.

Mouni Roy's Saree Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

2. Jennifer Winget in Banarasi Black Saree

The perfect classic yet fashionable look to shine this month! Her extremely elegant six yards should definitely be your choice if you fall for something graceful and voguish.

Jennifer Winget's Saree Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

3. Ankita Lokhande in White Saree

The Pavitra Rishta fame and her traditional attires have a standard! Steal some ideas from her aesthetic wardrobe for this Sawan and be the most cultural version of yourself.

Ankita Lokhande's Saree Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

4. Shraddha Arya in Red Saree

Her Banarasi saree is everything! She is giving the ultimate festive vibes that you need for the season. Just look at the way she oozes sheer grace in her refined look.

Shraddha Arya's Saree Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

As you get these lovely outfit ideas for the upcoming Sawan Maas, get into the groove and begin your preparations for the festive season. Take a look at your wardrobe and decide what can be your OOTD for Shravan. Happy Sawan Maas 2022!

