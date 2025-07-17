NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17: Tired of dealing with the frustrating effects of hard water on your water heater--especially during the monsoon when water quality often deteriorates? Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, India's trusted name in consumer electricals, has launched the RapidJet TDS 2000, a revolutionary instant water heater designed specifically for hard water conditions. This technology-forward product introduces Anti-Scale Technology, marking a first in Crompton's water heater portfolio. It sets a new benchmark in durability and performance, ensuring longer-lasting efficiency and reliable comfort for modern households.

This year's early monsoon has brought widespread rainfall across the country, with the IMD forecasting 105% of the long-term average. While a relief, such heavy rains often contaminate surface water, pushing households to rely more on borewell water--typically hard and mineral-rich. Across India, borewell water has TDS levels ranging from 600 to 2000 ppm, and sometimes higher. With borewells being drilled deeper each year, the hardness only increases, making it a year-round concern. This hard water leads to scaling on the heating element of water heaters, causing slower heating, higher energy use and frequent repairs or replacements. Crompton's RapidJet TDS 2000 addresses these challenges head-on. Its anti-scale technology-based heating element, tested under lab conditions for TDS up to 2000 ppm, is built to resist hard water damage. Combined with a food-grade stainless steel tank and rust-resistant materials, this innovation delivers long-lasting performance and energy efficiency--providing reliable comfort even through the demanding monsoon months.

This innovation spotlights Crompton's dedication towards advancing technology and exceeding consumer expectations in water heaters, highlighted by the advanced features of the RapidJet TDS 2000. Some of the features include:

* Anti-Scale Technology-based Heating Element: Specially designed to endure hard water conditions, this heating element minimizes sediment buildup--an issue that intensifies during the monsoon due to increased water hardness and impurities. It ensures consistent hot water flow, enhances energy efficiency, and prolongs the appliance's lifespan, making it ideal for use in heavy rainfall and borewell-dependent areas.

* Suitable up to 2000 TDS: Designed to handle the challenges of hard water, especially during the monsoon when TDS levels typically rise due to increased groundwater dependence, this water heater is tested to perform efficiently even in conditions with up to 2000 ppm of Total Dissolved Solids. It ensures consistent heating performance without scale-related disruptions, making it ideal for borewell-reliant households facing seasonal water quality fluctuations.

* Food-Grade Stainless Steel Tank: Built to withstand the corrosive effects of hard water that intensify during the rainy season, the tank is crafted from food-grade stainless steel for superior durability and hygiene. It not only resists rust and sediment accumulation but also maintains water purity through repeated use, ensuring long-lasting protection and safe hot water even in high TDS conditions.

* Rust-Proof Outer Body: Constructed with a thermoplastic body, this water heater is impervious to rust caused by high humidity and moisture levels typical of the monsoon season. This rust-proof design ensures durability and extends the heater's life, particularly in coastal or high-precipitation regions during heavy rains.

* ISI Certification: The ISI mark guarantees adherence to strict safety standards and quality assurance, crucial during the monsoon when electrical safety risks can increase due to moisture. It assures homeowners that the water heater meets rigorous safety protocols, protecting against hazards such as electrical faults and overheating, ensuring reliability and peace of mind even in damp, wet conditions.

Speaking about the new launch Malhar Vadke, Vice President - Large Domestic Appliances, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd said, "The monsoon season brings heavy rains, high humidity, and fluctuating water quality that often causes sedimentation and scale buildup in water heaters, creating real challenges for homeowners. At Crompton, we focus on creating innovations that directly tackle everyday problems while maintaining high standards of quality and reliability. Over the years, this approach has made Crompton one of India's most trusted brands, known for combining advanced technology with practical solutions. The RapidJet TDS 2000 reflects this commitment perfectly. Built to handle hard water and moisture during the monsoon and beyond, it features Anti-Scale Technology and durable materials to ensure consistent, energy-efficient performance and long-lasting reliability. This product raises the bar for durability and efficiency, showcasing Crompton's dedication to meaningful innovation that delivers real value to customers.

Building on the success of its RapidJet series, which has garnered the trust of over 11 lakh customers since 2019, Crompton continues to deliver consumer-centric innovations backed by its legacy of over 85 years of quality and reliability. To support the launch of the RapidJet TDS 2000, the company has also initiated employee awareness programs to highlight the importance of Anti-Scale Technology in combating sedimentation and scale formation.

Available at Crompton-authorized retail outlets nationwide and on major e-commerce platforms, the RapidJet TDS 2000 is designed to provide a reliable and efficient water heating solution for modern households, ensuring durability and peace of mind for consumers in all water conditions.

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc.; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs.

Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

