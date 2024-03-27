Crompton Recognized with the Prestigious 'India Design Mark' for its Innovative SilentPro Blossom Smart and Energion Roverr Smart Fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., a leading name in innovative home solutions, has recently been honoured with the prestigious India Design Mark (IMARK) by the India Design Council for its ground-breaking products - SilentPro Blossom Smart and Energion Roverr Smart Fans. The India Design Mark is an esteemed recognition in the design industry that has recognised Crompton's dedication to design excellence and innovation.

Administered by the India Design Council under the Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the India Design Mark symbolizes excellence in various aspects such as form, function, quality, safety, sustainability, and innovation. It serves as a hallmark of outstanding quality and creativity in product design.

The IMARK, therefore, recognizes Crompton's dedication to merging cutting-edge technology with stunning aesthetics.

SilentPro Blossom Smart: Drawing inspiration by nature and the outdoors, this fan offers a sleek and modern design that complements any home decor. But it goes beyond looks, boasting exceptional features like:

* Superior air delivery for a refreshing breeze

* Silent operation at a remarkably low 52 dB (offering 2X more silence) for a truly peaceful environment

* Energy efficiency to keep your cooling costs down

* IoT capabilities for convenient control via your smartphone or voice assistance

Energion Roverr Smart: This fan echoes Crompton's design philosophy with its sleek and contemporary form factor. It prioritizes both style and functionality, featuring:

* ActivBLDC Technology, enabling it to save 50 per cent electricity at a mere 37W. This eco-friendly design is kind to your wallet and the planet

* Multi-level LED underlight that adds a touch of elegance and provides adjustable lighting

* Point-anywhere RF remote for consistent airflow control, even during power outages

These award-winning fans redefine industry standards by seamlessly integrating cutting-edge design with exceptional functionality and superior aesthetic appeal.

Commenting on this achievement, Sanjeev Agrawal, Vice President-Innovation & Chief Technology Officer, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. said, "At Crompton, we are fuelled by passion for innovation and excellence in design, constantly pushing the boundaries to create products that redefine industry standards. This prestigious certificate is a testament to our relentless commitment of delivering cutting-edge solutions that exceed the expectations of our customers. We believe that great design is not just about aesthetics; it's about enhancing functionality, improving lives, and creating meaningful experiences. This recognition strengthens our commitment to continue innovating and designing products that make a positive impact on people's lives."

Consumers can now look forward to experiencing the value of the India Design Mark on Crompton's products. As Crompton continues to develop practical and innovative products with unique designs that resonate with consumers, the India Design Mark serves as a symbol of distinction and excellence. It further emphasizes Crompton's commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance the lives of its customers.

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products that cater to the modern consumer including superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc.; other home appliances like irons & built-in kitchen appliances. The company has further invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

The company's consistent dedication to developing energy-efficient products has led to significant recognition. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by BEE, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in 2023. In 2019, the brand won in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and listed among 'India's Top 500 companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in Brand Top 75 most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

