Gudi Padwa, also known as Gudhi Padva, is a Hindu festival celebrated mainly by the people of Maharashtra. According to the lunisolar calendar, the auspicious occasion marks the beginning of the traditional Hindu New Year. This year, Gudi Padwa 2024 will be celebrated on April 9, i.e., Tuesday. Gudi Padwa is celebrated as Ugadi by the people of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Samvatsar Padvo by the Konkanis. Gudi Padwa symbolises the beginning of a new year and opportunities. People often start new ventures, buy new clothes, clean their homes, and make resolutions for the year ahead. Ugadi 2024 Date in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: Know Shubh Muhurat, Timings, Rituals and Significance Related to the Telugu New Year.

What is the Date of Gudi Padwa 2024?

Gudi Padwa is observed on the first day of the Chaitra month, the first month of the Hindu calendar. In the Gregorian Calendar, it usually falls in March or April. Hence, Gudi Padwa 2024 will be celebrated on April 9, i.e., Tuesday.

What are the Timings of Gudi Padwa 2024?

The Pratipada Tithi for Gudi Padva will begin at 11.50 pm on April 8 and end at 08.30 pm on April 9, 2024.

What are the Rituals of Gudi Padwa 2024?

On Gudi Padwa, families typically start the day with a ceremonial bath and prayers. They offer prayers to Lord Brahma, the creator of the universe, seeking blessings for a prosperous year ahead. The prominent ritual of Gudi Padwa is the hoisting of the Gudi. A Gudi is a decorated pole or stick, typically made of bamboo, with a bright cloth tied at the top, along with neem leaves, flowers, and a small garlanded image of a deity. The Gudi is hoisted outside homes, usually on the right side of the entrance or a terrace. This ritual symbolises prosperity and the triumph of good over evil. It is believed to ward off negative energies and bring blessings. People dress up in new clothes and prepare special festive meals to mark the occasion. Traditional Maharashtrian dishes such as puran poli, shrikhand, and poori are commonly prepared and enjoyed with family and friends. People decorate their homes with rangolis, mango leaves, and flowers to create a festive ambience.

How is Gudi Padwa Celebrated?

In Maharashtra, the first day of the bright phase of the moon is called gudi. Konkani Hindus variously refer to the day as Samwatsar Padvo. Telugu Hindus celebrate the same occasion as Ugadi, while Kannada Hindus in Karnataka refer to it as Yugadi. Gudi Padwa Rangoli Designs: Simple and Beautiful Patterns To Celebrate Marathi New Year (Watch Videos).

Sindhi people celebrate the day as Cheti Chand; it is observed as the emergence of the day of Jhulelal. On the day of Gudi Padwa, various cultural events, processions, and performances occur in Maharashtra, including folk dances, music, and dramas that showcase the region's rich cultural heritage.

What is the Significance of Gudi Padwa?

Gudi Padva signifies the arrival of spring and is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm. The festival is linked to the mythical day on which the Hindu god Brahma created time and the universe.

According to Anne Feldhaus, in rural Maharashtra, the festival is related to Shiva's dance and the coming together of the community as they carry the Gudi Kavads together to a Shiva temple. Gudi Padwa is a time for a joyful time with family and friends. People visit each other's homes, exchange greetings, and offer sweets and gifts as tokens of goodwill and affection.

