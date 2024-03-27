Every year, Christians observe Holy Week as a remembrance of the pain and suffering Jesus endured during his final week on earth. The Holy Week, which begins with the joyful celebration of Palm Sunday, ends on Easter. This year, Holy Week is being observed from March 24–31, 2024. The fifth day of Holy Week is Maundy Thursday, also known as Holy Thursday. Maundy Thursday, observed around the world by Christians, falls on the Thursday before Good Friday and Easter. It's a day to remember Jesus Christ's last supper with his apostles, where he washed their feet and shared bread and wine. Christians attend special church services, including foot washing, symbolising humility and service. People often have simple meals, and some hold vigils, spending time in prayer and reflection, sometimes staying up all night. This year, Maundy Thursday 2024 is on March 28, 2024. Maundy Thursday Messages, Quotes & Bible Verses: Send Jesus Christ Wallpapers, HD Images, Holy Thursday Pics, Telegram Photos & Sayings on the Day Before Good Friday.

Maundy 2024 Day and Date

Maundy Thursday 2024, also known as Holy Thursday, will be observed on March 28, 2024.

Maundy Thursday History

Maundy Thursday falls on the Thursday before Good Friday and Easter. It is believed by Christians to be the day when Jesus had his final Passover meal, or ‘the Last Supper’ with his disciples. This year, Holy Thursday, or Maundy Thursday, is on March 28, 2024. Maundy Thursday commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus with his disciples before his crucifixion. Christians around the world participate in religious services on this day to honour these events. After the Last Supper, Jesus was betrayed by one of his disciples, Judas Iscariot, leading to his arrest by the Roman authorities. This event marks the beginning of the Passion of Christ, leading up to his crucifixion on Good Friday.

Maundy Thursday Significance

The word ‘Maundy’ comes from the Latin word 'mandatum,’ meaning commandment. Hence, Maundy Thursday is named after Jesus' command to his disciples to love one another. Maundy Thursday highlights humility and service as it remembers Jesus washing his disciples' feet. Christians all over attend special services and offer prayers on this day. Holy Thursday, or Maundy Thursday, is a time for Christians to reflect on and remember Jesus' sacrifice and his message of service and love to others. Holy Week 2024 Calendar: From Palm Sunday to Holy Saturday, Here Are Key Dates and the Schedule of the Holy Week Observance.

This Maundy Thursday, as we reflect on the selfless acts of love and humility demonstrated by Jesus and contemplate his final days on earth, let us carry forward his message of compassion and service to others. As we mark this day, let's hold onto its message of love and service.

