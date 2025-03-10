NewsVoir

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 10: CropLife India, an association of both Indian and Global R & D driven crop science organizations, and the leading voice of the plant science industry in India, has been celebrating the Women's Day by an event - "Naaritva Ka Mahotsav", since many years. The objective of these celebrations was to recognize and celebrate the invaluable contributions of women farmers to agriculture and economic development. During the event, training sessions were held on the safe and responsible use of agrochemicals, alongside the identification of counterfeit products--essential knowledge for ensuring effective and safe crop protection. The program included a Drone demonstration of crop protection products, working under the Narendra Modi Government's 'NaMo Drone Didi Initiative'.

Dr. Surendra Singh Tomar, Dean, College of Agriculture, Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Gwalior shared, "On this Women's Day, let us celebrate the strength, resilience and unwavering dedication of women everywhere, especially those who work tirelessly in agriculture. Their contributions shape our future, yet their struggles remain unseen. It's time to break down barriers, empower women and ensure they have equal access to opportunities, resources, and recognition. Together, we can build a more inclusive and sustainable world for all."

Anjana Sundriyal, CropLife India welcomed the participants and said, "With the theme #AccelerateAction, this event is part of a powerful movement to break barriers and champion gender equality in agriculture. We are thrilled to mark the 5th consecutive year of this inspiring initiative, continuing our commitment to empowering women in the agriculture sector."

Sony Mamgai, FMC India congratulated all the women farmers who participated in the event and emphasized that "all member companies of CropLife India are dedicated to support rural families, with a particular focus on empowering rural women. Their collective efforts continue to create a meaningful and lasting impact."

Manish Deshpande, Corteva shared, "In India, more than 75% of rural female workers are employed in agriculture, yet gender equality remains a distant goal. It is our endeavour to raise awareness and drive meaningful change on this critical issue."

Around 250 women farmers participated from the nearby villages of Gwalior, viz. Magroni, Bada Gaon, Girwai, etc. Madhya Pradesh. Dr. Shendra Singh Kushwah presided the function along with Dr. Rita Mishra and Scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendra. along with were present during the occasion.

The International Women's Day special program, 'Naaritva Ka Mahotsav' provided a platform to honor women farmers for their hard work and achievements in agriculture. From seed sowing to harvesting, women are involved in nearly all aspects of farming. The event aimed to inspire these women to produce safe and healthy crops by using authentic crop protection products, while also raising awareness about the dangers of counterfeit, spurious, substandard, and unregistered/unlicensed agrochemicals. During the event, women shared their personal achievements, experiences, and the challenges they face in the field as farmers.

The program conducted with various activities like kitchen garden activities, food processing, waste management, integrated pest management & cultural performances by women to motivate, educate and make them aware about their own potential and abilities.

CropLife India, is a leading industry association of both Indian and global R & D driven crop science organizations. CropLife India jointly represents around 70% of the Indian crop protection market and are responsible for 95% of the molecules introduced in the country. Our member companies have an annual global R & D spend of over US $ 6 billion.

Our member companies continue to work hand-in-hand with the Government to build the agriculture sector - from introduction of several newer and safer molecules, direct investment of building factories, jobs creation, bringing in agriculture innovation and working endlessly over the years with multi-stakeholders to enhance agriculture productivity. All member companies are firmly committed to engage with the farming community to enable Safe, Secure and Sustainable Food Supply.

