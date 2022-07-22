New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI/ATK): "The more I know the more I feel how little I know" - Sapna Singh "The more I know the more I feel how little I know", this is what she said about her journey in crypto. Each day spend in this market teaches her something new. According to her, there are certain misconceptions in market regarding trading which was needed to be addressed out. The more you get your hands dirty the more profitable portfolio you can build. It was never a piece of cake in this market, she has seen several ups and downs.

These experiences has made her learn a lot about the market and she has tried her best to encrypt her experience word by word in her book. Deciding to be an author was never easy for her, Books are best friend of human and is one of the most effective tools when it comes to educate someone.

Sapna Singh is a Tech enthusiast turned YouTuber going to launch first set of her book "The Basics of Crypto Market". She is the founder of the channel Earn with Sapna which has 250k followers where she has been teaching masses since half a decade. She got a silver play button for finishing 100k subscribers on her YouTube channel which is impressive. Apart from YouTube, she is also on Telegram Twitter Instagram and Facebook with aggregate of 651k of followers.

These all platform shares a universal id earnwithsapna. She also has started her new venture a website named www.earnwithsapna.com. Talking about her personal life she was born on Feb 6 1997 in Kanpur. She is an IT graduate and upholds a title of an engineer. She is enthusiastic about the future of blockchain technology and is assured that there is a lot to be mined in future from this technology.

Crypto is the future. The proponents see limitless potential in this market. Before initiating investment in crypto it's an effort to make readers abide by basic terminology, technology, and potential risk of this market. Sapna Singh has tried to explain every small detail about the market in this book, which will be a boon for readers who are trying to make a profitable financial portfolio.

Amazon link - https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0B34P9DRP/ref=cm_sw_r_apa_i_XCGF8B4VFG53P3J0J1YV_1

Instagram link - https://www.instagram.com/earnwithsapna/

Genre- Finance | Price 340 |

