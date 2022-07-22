Mumbai, July 22: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation took to shut it's initial digital valet parking in Dadar (West) due to concerns over heavy rainfall in the city. The civic body which runs 29 public parking lots has witnessed that the commuters prefer parking their vehicle along the streets instead of the designed zone, attracting traffic congestion.

In a report by FPJ, Secretary of Dadar Vyapari Sangh (DVS) informed that they are in talks with the BMC and the Traffic police to reopen the area at the earliest. A civic official from the G-North ward was quoted in the report as saying that incessant heavy rainfall in the last fortnight forced them to close the facility. BMC Authorises Public Parking Lots in City To Avoid Parking Problems in Mumbai.

When did the digital valet parking service begin in the region? Not far away to date, to tackle the problem of parking in Mumbai, the BMC had collaborated with the Traders Association to set up the facility during late May this year. It is an app-enabled valet service situated at Dadar's in Kohinoor building. The name of the app is Park Plus which charges Rs. 100 for the first four hours, after which Rs. 25 gets added every hour.

