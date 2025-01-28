BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 28: CTOtalk, the premier platform for technology leaders to connect, collaborate, and share insights, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated annual calendar of events. Designed to foster innovation and thought leadership in the tech community, this series will feature exclusive sessions across India with top CTOs, industry experts, and business leaders.

The series launched in style with a landmark event in Bangalore, hosted in collaboration with Swiggy, one of India's leading food delivery platforms. Titled, "Debug, Deploy and Deliver - The Secrets of Swiggy's Developer Platform", the first edition had Vivek Garg, AVP of Swiggy to address the closed group of 100+ Senior Engineers, Solution Architects and many more. Conversations evolved around the changing role of technology in scaling businesses, driving innovation, and addressing real-world challenges in today's digital-first landscape.

Key highlights from the Bangalore session included:

* Swiggy's Tech Success Story: Insights into Swiggy's cutting-edge technological innovations and their approach to solving complex logistics challenges.

* Collaborative Discussions: Networking opportunities for senior engineers, deep tech enthusiasts to exchange ideas on emerging trends such as AI, cloud computing, and digital transformation.

* Actionable Takeaways: Practical strategies for leveraging technology to enhance efficiency, customer experience, and market growth.

"In this transformative AI era, technology leaders have reclaimed the spotlight, with their influence growing beyond traditional domains like marketing and sales.It is now more crucial than ever for technology leaders in India to come together and shape the future of innovation. We are quite excited to provide CTOtalk as a perfect platform to drive impactful conversations," said Suresh Sambandam, Founder & CEO of Kissflow & Visionary behind CTOtalk.

Vivek Garg, AVP, Swiggy, shared their thoughts on the event: "At Swiggy, technology is at the heart of everything we do, from optimizing delivery operations to creating seamless customer experiences. Collaborating with CTOtalk has been an incredible opportunity to exchange insights with fellow tech leaders and discuss the innovations shaping the future of our industry. We're proud to be part of this initiative, which fosters collaboration and growth within the technology community."

The upcoming events in the CTOtalk calendar promise to deliver more insightful sessions, featuring prominent tech leaders across industries and regions. Each event will address cutting-edge topics such as Emerging Tools & Technologies, Architecting Scalable Systems, Tech Leadership & Strategy, Engineering for Impact, AI-powered business transformation, cybersecurity, and the role of emerging technologies in reshaping industries.

