New Delhi [India]. March 10: India has long been a leading destination for medical tourists seeking world-class healthcare at competitive prices. With a well-established medical tourism industry valued at approximately $9 billion, the country attracts patients from across the globe for advanced treatments in cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, and organ transplants due to its highly skilled doctors, internationally accredited hospitals, and state-of-the-art medical technology. Recent government policies have placed a strong focus on promoting medical tourism, acknowledging its growing impact on the healthcare sector. It is a move that has been widely appreciated by healthcare sector experts and service providers.

Key Government Initiatives

Healthcare's role in shaping the vision of Viksit Bharat is undeniable, and recent policy measures reflect this by increasing allocations for the sector by 9.46%. It directed Rs 95,957.87 crore towards building a patient-centric ecosystem. With the "Heal in India" initiative at the forefront, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced strategic efforts to promote Medical Value Travel in collaboration with private sector enterprises. Beyond modern medical advancements, India's rich heritage in holistic healing--including Ayurveda, yoga, and other AYUSH therapies--further strengthens its appeal as a global destination for comprehensive healthcare.

The key initiatives include:

* Easier medical visa norms and faster approvals

* Increased funding to improve healthcare infrastructure

* Tax incentives for hospitals catering to international patients

* Establishing 200 cancer daycare centers across the country

These initiatives mark a significant step toward making quality healthcare more accessible to international patients. "Simplified medical visa norms and faster approvals will enhance India's appeal as a global healthcare destination. These changes will streamline access to life-saving treatments, ensuring patients receive timely, affordable care and further reinforcing India as a trusted hub for medical tourism," said Pankaj Chandna, Co-Founder of Vaidam Health, a leading medical assistance platform in India.

Impact on Medical Tourists

A report last year by the credit rating agency ICRA showed a 33% year-over-year increase in India's medical tourism footfall in the calendar year (CY) 2023. The agency expected the number of medical visitors for CY2024 to cross the 700,000 mark. These numbers are expected to see a further rise as the government implements its policy initiatives.

India offers an e-medical visa facility for international patients from most countries, and simplifying visa policies and faster approvals will make it easier for them to seek treatment.

The investments in enhancing hospital facilities and medical technology will strengthen India's position as a leading destination for affordable healthcare services. The public-private collaborative effort will help streamline processes in the Indian healthcare ecosystem for medical tourists.

Benefits for India's Healthcare Industry

Making India a preferred destination for medical tourism will drive substantial growth in the healthcare sector. This surge will bring more revenue, with hospitals and medical institutions benefiting from increased international patients. From 2013 to 2023, medical tourism in India generated $7.4 billion, expected to reach $43.5 billion by 2033. Revenue growth from medical tourism will drive the enhancement of healthcare infrastructure, modernizing facilities and integrating new technologies.

"Increased funding for healthcare infrastructure will allow us to upgrade medical facilities and embrace advanced technologies, including AI, which will lead to more accurate diagnoses, better treatment options, and improved patient care," Dr. Shailendra Lalwani, Director & Head of Department (Liver Transplant) at the SHALBY Sanar International Hospitals, Gurugram.

This boost will also generate jobs in the healthcare industry. As the number of patients increases, so will the demand for specialists, nurses, and multilingual administrative staff. Related sectors such as interpretation services, hospitality, and logistics may also see fresh employment opportunities.

Advancing Medical Tourism: The Road Ahead

With over 600,000 international patients seeking treatment in India each year, the government's emphasis on strengthening medical tourism is a much-needed step forward. The exemption of 36 life-saving drugs from basic customs duty will help reduce the financial burden on patients, making advanced treatments more accessible and reinforcing India's position as a leading global healthcare destination.

However, there is still room for further support. While current policies highlight the importance of partnerships, more structured measures are needed to help private healthcare providers bridge existing gaps and reduce financial burdens, such as lowering GST rates.

Conclusion

The government's ongoing initiatives look promising for medical tourism and the healthcare sector's economic contribution. By improving medical visa policies and increasing funding for the healthcare sector, the government shows its determination to provide accessible and affordable healthcare. With this, India is on its way to becoming the most preferred global healthcare destination.

