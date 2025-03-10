New Delhi, March 10: WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature to enhance how emoji reactions appear in chats, groups, and channels on Android devices. The Meta-owned platform aims to improve the user experience by introducing improved sheet for selecting emoji reactions. Users can expect to improve the interactions with messages in an efficient way. The upcoming feature of Whatsapp is currently being tested for Android.

Meta is looking for ways to enhance the user experience, and the update is a step in that direction for its users. As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is introducing a improved way for users to react with emojis in their chats, groups, and channels. The update is currently being tested by a select group of beta testers. WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.6.15 update brings an enhanced feature for emoji reactions for allowing users to express themselves effectively in chats, groups, and channels. WhatsApp New Features Update: Meta-Owned Platform May Soon Allow Users To Create Personalised AI Chatbots on iOS.

A select group of beta testers now have the opportunity to try out the new WhatsApp feature that aims to improve how emoji reactions are shown throughout the app. The updated interface provides a cleaner structured layout to make it easier for users to browse and select emoji reactions. The development is expected to streamline the user experience when responding to messages.

WhatsApp is reportedly arranging emoji reactions in a way that shows four reactions in each row. The change is intended to reduce the vertical space needed, resulting in a compact layout to enhance the presentation of emoji reactions. Users can expect to quickly browse through the available reactions. The redesign is said to bring a cleaner appearance on the screen. It will help to limit excessive scrolling and is expected to make better use of the available screen space. WhatsApp New Features Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolling Out New Widget for Accessing Meta AI Chatbot for Beta Testers on Android.

The design differences between the reaction pages in channels and those in chats and groups reflect the distinct ways in which reactions are used. In channels, where the identities of followers remain private unless they are saved in the contacts list, a new grid layout is implemented to showcase reactions. In chats and groups, a vertical list format is maintained. However, the updated tabs in the section offer a clean apperance.

