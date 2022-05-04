New Delhi/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised and assisted Adani Wilmar Limited (Adani Wilmar), a listed company, in its acquisition of the renowned Basmati rice brand 'Kohinoor' from McCormick Switzerland GMBH.

The transaction will give Adani Wilmar Limited, exclusive rights over the brand 'Kohinoor' in the Basmati rice category including 'Ready to Cook', 'Ready to Eat' curries and meals portfolio under the Kohinoor Brand umbrella in India.

The General Corporate (M&A) Practice of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised on the transaction. The scope of work included structuring of the transaction, review, finalization, negotiation and execution of transaction documents (including the IP Assignment Agreement). The Transaction team was led by Smruti Shah, Partner; with support from Aviral Chauhan, Principal Associate; and Devanshi Dalal, Senior Associate.

Adani Wilmar is a joint venture incorporated in 1999 between the Adani Group, which is a multinational diversified business group with significant interests across transport and logistics, and energy and utility sectors, and the Wilmar Group, one of Asia's leading agribusiness groups which was ranked as the seventh largest listed companies by market capitalization on the Singapore Exchange as of September 30, 2021. Adani Wilmar is one of the few large FMCG food companies in India to offer most of the primary kitchen commodities for Indian consumers, including edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses and sugar.

The Transaction was signed on 2nd May, 2022; and closed on 3rd May, 2022.

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) is India's leading law firm with a global reputation of being trusted advisers to its clients. The Firm advises a large and diverse set of clients, including domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity and venture capital funds, start-ups, government and regulatory bodies.

The Firm's generalists, specialists and senior ex-regulators expertly guide clients across a spectrum of transactions, sectors and regulations. With over 850 lawyers and 150 Partners, the Firm is the largest full-service law firm in India with offices in key business centres at Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, GIFT City, and also in Singapore.

Recently, the Firm received "National Law Firm of the Year: India" award at the IFLR Asia Pacific 2022 awards ceremony. In 2021, Firm received "India Deal Firm of the Year" at the ALB India Awards and "Firm of the Year" at the IFLR1000 India Awards.

