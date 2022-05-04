Panvel, May 4: The New Panvel police recently booked a 36-year-old man after his five-year-old son, who was sitting in front of his bike died in an accident. Police officials said that the incident took place on April 30 near Karnala, Panvel when the father identified as Tejas Patil was riding his bike to Poynad in Alibaug Taluka.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Patil's wife Sonal (32) was riding a pillion while their seven-year-old son Jay was sitting between his parents. The youngest child, Vihan, who died in the accident was sitting on the petrol tank in front of his father. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 21-Year-Old Girl Held Captive, Assaulted, Forced to Drink Liquor & Raped in Bhopal.

Sources from the police said that the accident took place when the bike reached the winding Karnala gorge at around 8 pm. The bike collided head-on with a wall on the side of the road, an officer said. The bike fell outside a small bridge after crashing onto the wall, thus leading to injuries to all.

An officer said that all four were rushed to MGM Hospital by the people. During the investigation, cops learned that the accident took place due to the negligence of the father. Following this, on May 1, the Panvel City police registered a case against the father.

"Vihan, who was critically injured, died during treatment while the other three are still undergoing treatment. The family was on its way to their hometown in Poynad, when the accident occurred. While the father works as a salesman at a Pharma company in Vashi, mother works as operator at the same firm," senior police inspector Ravindra Daundkar from Panvel City police station said.

