Business News | Dachepalli Publishers Reports Strong Q4 FY26 & FY26 Performance

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: Dachepalli Publishers Limited, a growing player in the education and academic publishing segment, announced its audited financial results for Q4 & FY26.

Also Read | SSC Result 2026: Maharashtra Board 10th Results Releasing Today, How To Check.

Other Key Highlights:

- FY26 Revenue grew 42% YoY to ₹91.4 Cr while Net Profit surged 82% YoY to ₹15.2 Cr, reflecting strong operating leverage and improved profitability

Also Read | 'Vijay for CM': TVK Women's Wing Launches Indefinite Hunger Strike in Dindigul Amid Tamil Nadu Government Formation Crisis (Watch Video).

- EBITDA Margin expanded to 25.7%, driven by better operational efficiency and higher in-house production

- Borrowings reduced during FY26, strengthening the balance sheet and improving financial flexibility

- ROE and ROCE stood at 19.01% and 19.17%, respectively, reflecting efficient capital utilization

- Strong execution, expanding distribution reach, and growing institutional demand continued to support scalable growth momentum

Operational Highlights - FY26

- Printing Capacity: 15 TPD

- Capacity Utilization: ~75% in FY26 (vs ~40% earlier)

- Production Mix: ~85% in-house, ~15% outsourced during peak demand

- Warehouse Footprint: ~40,000 sq. ft.

- Geographical Presence: Expanded across 13+ states

- Product Portfolio: 650+ titles across academic segments

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Vinod Kumar Dachepalli, Whole Time Director, Dachepalli Publishers Limited, stated: "Our performance in Q4 and FY26 reflects the strength of our academic publishing portfolio and our disciplined approach towards execution. Improved capacity utilization, higher in-house production, and expansion across key markets have contributed to enhanced operational efficiency and profitability.

The education sector continues to witness steady demand, particularly across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, supported by curriculum expansion and institutional requirements. We are also strengthening our distribution capabilities through platforms like Pelican Edu, while exploring opportunities to diversify into non-seasonal revenue streams.

With a continued focus on operational excellence, technology integration, and scalable platform-driven growth, we remain confident in sustaining our growth momentum in the coming years."

About Dachepalli Publishers Limited

Dachepalli Publishers Limited operates in the education and publishing sector, focusing on academic textbooks and supplementary educational content. The Company serves schools and institutions through a structured distribution network and remains committed to delivering high-quality educational resources while ensuring long-term value creation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)