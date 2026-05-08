SSC Result 2026: Maharashtra Board 10th Results Releasing Today, How To Check

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Mumbai, May 8: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination results today, May 8, 2026. Over 16 lakh students who appeared for the exams held in February and March can access their scores online starting at 11:30 AM. An official press conference will be held at the board’s Pune headquarters at 11 AM to announce the overall pass percentage and division-wise statistics. Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Out at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in; Know Steps To Check Class 12 Scorecard.

SSC Result 2026: Maharashtra Board Wesbite To Check 10th Results

To manage the heavy web traffic expected during the announcement, the Maharashtra Board has activated multiple servers. Students and parents are advised to use the following official portals:

mahresult.nic.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

mahahsscboard.in

sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

How To Check SSC Result 2026 Online

Checking the result is a straightforward process. Follow these steps once the link is active:

Visit any of the official websites listed above.

Click on the link titled "SSC Examination Result 2026".

Enter your Seat Number and your Mother’s First Name as mentioned on the hall ticket.

Click the ‘Submit’ button.

The provisional marksheet will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

Check SSC Result via SMS and DigiLocker

In areas with low internet connectivity, students can check their results via SMS. To do this, type MHSSC Seat Number and send it to 57766. The subject-wise marks will be sent back as a text message.

Additionally, the board is providing digital marksheets through DigiLocker. Students can log in to their accounts using their registered mobile numbers and download a digitally verified copy of their certificate, which will be valid for the upcoming first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions. Maharashtra SSC Board Controversy: Class 6 Students Found Checking Class 10 Board Marathi Papers, Probe Launched Viral Video.

Note for Students

The online result is a provisional marksheet. The physical, original marksheets will be distributed by respective schools at a later date, which the board will notify shortly.

This year’s exams were conducted between February 20 and March 18 across 5,111 centers statewide. A total of 16,15,489 students registered for the examinations, including 8,65,740 boys and 7,49,736 girls.

The 2026 exams were notable for strict anti-copying measures, including full CCTV surveillance in classrooms for the first time. For students who do not meet the passing criteria, the board is expected to conduct supplementary exams in July 2026 to ensure their academic year is not lost.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 10:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).