Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI/PNN): Deewan-E-Khaas, a prominent organization dedicated to promoting art, music, and culture, is proud to announce the highly anticipated Dastaan-e-Ghazal India Tour 2023. This melodious celebration of the art of Ghazal is set to captivate audiences across India, bringing forth the timeless beauty and emotional depth of this cherished art form.

Ghazal, a poetic expression of love, longing, and mysticism, has enchanted hearts for centuries. The Dastaan-e-Ghazal India Tour aims to recognize and showcase the beautiful ghazals by the immensely talented Pratibha Singh Baghel. Pratibha, a trained classical and renowned ghazal singer, has earned accolades for her exceptional vocal range and dynamic stage presence. With her soulful voice and impeccable music sense, she has carved a niche for herself in the Indian music industry, capturing the hearts of millions of music lovers across the country.

Also Read | Tech Hiring After Layoffs: Amazon, Google, Meta Hire Low-Paid Foreign Employees After Announcing Job Cuts in US, Says Report.

The Dastaan-e-Ghazal India Tour will take place in the following cities:

Mumbai: May 20th, Nehru Center WorliBhopal: May 27th, Ravindra BhawanBangalore: June 17th, Chowdiah Memorial HallDelhi: June 24th, Siri Fort Auditorium

Also Read | Tesla Cars Coming to Indian Market? Tesla Executives Likely To Visit India This Week, Meet Modi Government Officials, Says Report.

The founder of Deewan-e-Khaas Ashish K Srivastava says, ''The tour promises to be an enchanting experience for audiences, immersing them in the rich heritage and emotional nuances of Ghazal. Each performance by Pratibha Singh Baghel will transport the listeners into a world of mesmerizing melodies and poignant poetry.

We are grateful to our event partners who have made this event possible. The Mumbai leg of the tour is proudly presented by Creambell, with Pepsi India as the powering partner. Additionally, we extend our gratitude to 24Seven, Ibis Hotels, Felicity Theatre, and BookMyShow for their valued support as co-partners.

Join us on this unforgettable journey as we pay homage to the exquisite art of Ghazal and witness the magic created by Pratibha Singh Baghel.

For more information and ticket bookings, please visit Bookmyshow.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)