New Delhi, May 17: Tesla Inc. executives are meeting Indian government officials, including Prime Minister’s Office. Like Apple, Elon Musk plans to diversify the carmaker’s supply chain beyond China.

If all goes well, the company might start sourcing of components for Tesla’s models from India. This could also improve the company's relationship with the country. Elon Musk is trying to make find a global manufacturing hub. India is a good alternative to China. Tesla Shareholders Meeting 2023 Highlights: Elon Musk Teases Two New Tesla EVs, a Cheaper USD 25,000 Hatchback Likely Soon (Watch Video).

Previously, Tesla CEO Elon Musk had blamed India’s high import taxes and its electric-vehicle policies as the reason behind not selling Tesla cars in India. The Indian government had asked Tesla to avoid selling vehicles assembled at its Shanghai factory.

As Twitter CEO, Elon has been following Indian laws without any complaints. The visiting Tesla executives are likely to request the Indian government to import taxes on its vehicles. Hero Xpulse 200 4V With E20 Compliant Engine Launched: From Price to Specs and Design Changes, Here's All You Need To Know.

Recently, Apple has set up iPhone manufacturing facilities in India. If Tesla follows suit, we might see Tesla cars on the Indian roads as well. Mercedes-Benz AG is already going ahead with its plans to sell locally assembled cars in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2023 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).