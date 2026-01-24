VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 24: Addressing two of India's most persistent urban challenges - road infrastructure and plastic waste - Inventive Scientific Minds (ISM) LLP has announced the successful deployment of its Instant Pothole Filler during a live demonstration on Bengaluru roads. The pilot showcases a rapid, all-weather solution designed to fix potholes in minutes, minimizing traffic disruption and enhancing commuter safety.

Alongside this infrastructure milestone, the science-first startup is scaling its proprietary biochemical technology to upcycle Multi-Layered Packaging (MLP) waste, a sector previously deemed unrecyclable by traditional standards.

Fixing Roads in Minutes: The Instant Pothole Filler

The highlight of ISM's recent operational push is the Instant Pothole Filler, an engineered material developed to withstand high traffic loads and diverse weather conditions. In a city where road maintenance is a critical concern, ISM's live demonstration in Bengaluru proved the efficacy of the material, which bonds instantly with existing road surfaces.

Unlike conventional repair methods that often require prolonged lane closures and are susceptible to washing away during monsoons, ISM's solution offers a "fill-and-go" capability. This innovation allows municipal bodies and contractors to execute repairs swiftly, reducing congestion and preventing minor road damage from escalating into major safety hazards.

"Infrastructure maintenance shouldn't be a bottleneck for urban mobility," said Dr. Harsh, Co-Founder of ISM. "Our Instant Pothole Filler is designed for speed and durability. The recent demo in Bengaluru wasn't just about filling a hole; it was about demonstrating that deep-tech engineering can solve everyday civic problems efficiently and permanently."

Solving the Unsolvable: Recovering Value from MLP Waste

While road infrastructure remains a key focus, ISM is simultaneously tackling the environmental crisis of Multi-Layered Packaging (MLP) waste - the metallized packaging used for chips, biscuits, and pharmaceuticals. Currently, most MLP waste ends up in landfills or incinerators because separating the fused aluminum and plastic layers is technically complex and expensive.

ISM has developed a proprietary-patent pending biochemical process that separates these layers in under 24 hours at near ambient temperature. The technology recovers 95% high-quality plastic and pure aluminum, both of which can be reintroduced into the supply chain. By targeting the fused layers chemically rather than burning the plastic (thermal degradation), ISM's process prevents toxic emissions and preserves the material value, turning a waste burden into a profitable resource.

"We don't see a chips packet as garbage; we see trapped resources," added Dr. Deepali Jadia, Co-Founder of ISM. "Our process unlocks these resources without harming the environment, closing the loop on circularity in a way that was previously thought impossible."

Backed by Science and Industry Leaders

ISM's transition from laboratory to live deployment is bolstered by strong institutional support. The startup is incubated at NSRCEL at IIM Bangalore, one of India's leading startup hubs, and is recognized by Startup India.

Further validating their scientific approach, ISM has garnered support and grants from prestigious ecosystems including IIT Madras and the HDFC Parivartan Grant. The founders, both PhD-credentialed environmental biotechnologists with expertship in biodegradability of polymers and toxicity. Over 15 years of Industry experience dealing with projects for brands like 3M, GE, Cairn energy, Diageo Clariant, Reliance, IOCL, Tata chemicals, ITC. This unique blend of R & D rigor and industrial application positions ISM as a credible partner for municipal corporations and waste management firms alike.

About Inventive Scientific Minds (ISM)

Inventive Scientific Minds (ISM LLP) is a Mumbai-based deep-tech sustainability startup dedicated to recovering value from complex waste streams and improving urban infrastructure. Founded by expert biotechnologists, ISM leverages cutting-edge biochemistry to create scalable, eco-friendly solutions for plastic circularity and road maintenance.

Website: https://www.ismclimatech.comMail: contact@ismclimatech.com

